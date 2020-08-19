The start of fall sports sparks excitement at Hampshire High
SUNRISE SUMMIT – A flurry of activity was happening at Hampshire High on Monday as the official start of the fall sports season kicked off. Football, soccer, cross-country, volleyball and cheer teams were all participating in drills in anticipation for the upcoming season. Here’s a little tidbit from each team on the 1st day of practice.
Volleyball
The gymnasium was filled with exuberance as the Trojan spikers worked on hitting drills.
Coach Megan Fuller addressed the attitude from the team as they showed up on the 1st day of practice.
“They are extremely excited to be here because they haven’t had the opportunities that they are used to having.”
As Fuller alluded to, COVID has limited some opportunities to be in the gymnasium especially with the social distancing guidelines in place, but that didn’t seem to affect the student-athletes negatively.
“They just have been waiting on the opportunity to get in the gym, and they have been laughing and talking and just very excited since they walked in.”
No doubt this team is loaded with returning talent and the 1st day of practice resembled a team with experience as drills oozed with high intensity.
Having upperclassmen with extensive experience helps with appropriate modeling for each drill as the underclassmen are eager to learn from their peers who went to states just 1-season ago.
“The younger girls are very aware of how successful the older girls have been and they want to emulate that,” Fuller assessed.
Visually the most noticeable item was that each athlete was performing every exercise with a new piece of equipment — a mask.
“This is our 1st in the gym practice that we have had with masks on,” Fuller explained.
“We have done little things like spread the water bottles around, and have water breaks, or mask breaks, so that each kid can get in their little separate area and take a moment to breathe. We had that discussion before we even grabbed a ball today that this is the mechanism that will allow us to be here, so we have to embrace it and do what we can.”
Football
Coming off a winless season a year ago, Coach Aaron Rule is optimistic about the upcoming season as 40 kids showed up to practice ready to roll on the 1st day.
“We took care of some housekeeping items in the morning and then we took the afternoon to get on the field and basically work on individual fundamentals on offense and defense,” said Rule.
“We installed Day 1 offensive formations, plays and motions, and defensively we taught the basics of the defense as well as installed Day 1 fronts, stunts and blitzes.”
In addition the Trojans did some running as team pursuit kept the kids in motion and promoted on-field communication.
Even with the cloud of COVID hanging above the season, Coach Rule felt the attitude of his kids was great.
“As I’ve expressed, these guys just want to be out here playing football and having some normalcy in their lives,” Rule stated.
“The coaching staff and I want to give them as much normalcy as possible and allow them the opportunity to have something to look forward to every day.”
The Trojans will continue to round into shape as the 1st game of the season as a home game against Mineral County rival Frankfort on Friday, Sept. 4.
Boys Soccer
Coming off a 6-win season a year ago, 1st year Head Coach Robby Hott inherits a team with experience and the attitude of his kids was nothing but positive, especially on the 1st day of practice.
“It seems to be really good,” said Coach Hott eluding to the mindset of his squad.
“We had a great team meeting at the start of practice and I just reiterated the fact that they need to work hard from day-to-day and minute-to-minute and give it everything they can to make it the best season possible.”
The approach when handling the COVID situation on the boys soccer team is to make sure the kids are masked up and socially distant when appropriate but not to make it the focus of everything.
“We just try not to talk about the COVID situation, unless it’s a reminder to mask up or stay socially distant, but the rest of the time we are 100% focused on soccer and that’s all we are worried about right now.”
While a few of the high school kids played in the World Cup Soccer Camp ran by Hampshire Soccer Academy, this was the 1st time many of the players were back with a ball on their feet. On the 1st day of practice, Coach Hott was focused on footwork.
“We are working on their touches,” explained Coach Hott.
“We are looking for kids to have a much softer 1st touch, therefore having a better chance to retain possession of the ball.”
Girls Soccer
Coach Troy Crane lost a ton of talent from last year’s sectional championship squad, but the attitude of his players on the 1st day of practice was inspiring.
“It wasn’t much different at all once we got moving,” said Coach Crane.
Although practices are a little bit different in terms of how they operate under the guidelines of COVID-19, the mindset of the Trojan kickers is nothing short of appreciative.
“We are just blessed to be able to come out and play,” affirmed Crane.
“We just want to play.”
On the 1st day of practice it was back to the basics for Hampshire.
“We are working on possession and building team chemistry that can only be developed through repetition,” Crane explained.
“Not having that full summer to work together because of the COVID issues there is a lot to pan out, and you can’t get that chemistry unless you are doing the work. It’s a repetition grind right now.”
One major difference on the soccer field this year will be the team leadership and several kids are stepping up right away.
“At least 8 or 9 players that we graduated had key roles in that run that we had, but there is still some experience here,” said Crane.
Camryn Downs, Hannah Ault, Kaleigh Hott and Izzy Blomquist are just a few of the players who have impressed early on and all of them look to play key roles on the team this fall.
Cross Country
The Trojan boys cross country team has high hopes heading into the 2020 season led by the defending regional champ, senior Chris Lucas.
Last week RunWV released their preseason rankings and Chris Lucas was ranked #2 in the state while the Trojan boys team earned a #6 ranking.
Although the preseason awards are nice, Coach Bill Lipps knows it doesn’t mean a whole lot when it comes to how a team will finish.
“I don’t put a lot of stock in it,” said Coach Lipps referring to the rankings.
While the team rankings are much harder to compile accurately heading into the season, one thing is for sure, senior Chris Lucas is one of the best runners in the state.
“It puts me in a good position right now and I know who number 1 is and I’m looking forward to competition against him,” Lucas said with a smile.
Coach Lipps heaped praise on his senior regional champ.
“He continued to work hard during the winter, spring and summer even without the track season,” said Lipps.
“You can see it in his form and you can see it in how easy he is moving these days.”
Another runner that is poised to have an outstanding season is senior Andrew Dorsey.
“Andrew is key and I have no doubt he can be one of the top runners in the state as well,” Lipps stated.
On the girls side of the cross country team, the Trojans were not ranked in the preseason top 10, but don’t count out this bunch as there is a ton of talent on the squad.
Unquestionably, one of the leaders on the team will be senior Maggie Odom.
“She is one of the most fierce competitors I have ever witnessed,” said Lipps.
Odom is known for her relentless pursuit on the course and she looks forward to starting her senior year with a bang.
“She will track you down until the race is over.”
Cheer
The Trojan cheerleaders were in action and working on their routines on Monday as some of the upperclassmen led drills while performing jumps for the newcomers.
“My girls were excited to be back together and worked extremely hard today,” said Head Coach Lisa Meadows.
While the girls were able to work on jumps and cheers, the WVSSAC guidelines have forced some changes to the traditional practice routines.
“They were disappointed with the fact that they are unable to stunt when other sports are allowed to have contact,” explained Meadows.
Without the ability to perform stunts, Coach Meadows went back to the basics.
“We really focused on fundamentals, such as being tight with motions, and tumbling.” o
