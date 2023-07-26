Nehlen to be enshrined in HS Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN – They are running out of Halls of Fame to put Don Nehlen in. On Sunday, July 30, Nehlen and 21 others will be officially inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The enshrinement ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m. in Umstaddt Hall, which is just down the street from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in downtown Canton. This inaugural group reads like a Who’s Who of high school football, featuring such star players as Jim Brown, Archie Griffin, Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning, Chris Spielman, Bernie Kosar, Marion Motley and Marcus DuPree. Joining Nehlen from the coaching ranks are Massillon High coach Paul Brown, and Glenville High coach Ted Ginn Sr.

