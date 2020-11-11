Our 8th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 p.m. when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past seven years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 225 displays this year. New features for 2020 include a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it a 22-foot tree this year, and several large displays to ring the interior of the park.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to a specific frequency and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor two youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 2 through 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8. Notice that we have expanded Biddy Buddy to include second graders this year.
We realize that there is concern about the pandemic and the problems that could arise from indoor youth sports.
We will be following as closely as possible the guidelines issued by the WVSSAC for interscholastic basketball for the coming season. Coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, and spectators are encouraged to do the same.
We feel that there is ample room for social distancing in the stands in every place we will practice and play. Each team will practice once per week for one hour and play one league game each weekend.
We will schedule games every ninety minutes instead of an hour to enable the spectators and players from one game to clear out before the next game begins.
That means that we will likely have to play both Saturdays and Sundays to meet those time requirements. Practices will start in mid to late December, and games will begin in early January.
We will try to create as safe an environment as we possibly can, but ultimately, it is up to each parent and player to determine if he or she feels safe and comfortable participating in an indoor sport at this time.
To register for the leagues, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
We will also accept registrations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. After that time, we will determine if there is enough interest to have the leagues. We will need a minimum of 25 participants in each division.
Walk To Be Fit
Our Walk To Be Fit Program is over for another year. Thanks go out to all our faithful participants who make this program so successful. If you haven’t done it already, please turn in your tally sheets to one of our locations so we can gather them and tally your miles.
If you have earned a reward for your efforts, we will be contacting you in the next few weeks. Just because Walk To Be Fit is over for the year, you don’t have to stop walking. There will still be plenty of warm fall days when you can get out and get some exercise, so take advantage of them.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building. Mark Roomsburg from Roomsburg Homes, LLC, has completed the framing, and Dave Watts finished work on the HVAC system last week.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1.4-H Camp
2.Weddings
3.Wedding Receptions
4.Baby Showers
5.Business Meetings
6.Business Conferences
7.Family Reunions
8.Birthday Parties
9.Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.