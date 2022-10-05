Larry See

Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Director. 

The purpose of the position is to perform secretarial and administrative assistant duties, oversee and administer day-to-day activities and functions of the Parks and Recreation office, provide direct support and assistance to the Director, and assist with Parks and Recreation events and programs. 

