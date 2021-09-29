SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys soccer team has scored a total of 42 goals this season, however, none of those goals happened in the last week of play.
Last Tuesday, Hampshire lost a hard fought contest in the rain to Jefferson 2-0.
There were multiple opportunities to put the biscuit in the basket, however, the Trojans were unable to break the goose egg on the scoreboard as they lost a critical game to their sectional rival.
After the game coach Robby Hott pointed out 1 of his midfielders who had an excellent game.
“Jordan Gray has been very consistent,” said Hott.
“He is a strong piece of our midfield and pulled out 6 steals against Jefferson.”
So far this season, Hampshire (6-5-1) with a tie and a loss against sectional opponent Jefferson, and 1 loss to sectional rival Washington, which might make it difficult to clinch a home game once the postseason rolls around.
Nevertheless, this team is young and continues to improve, having matched the total number of wins from last season.
On Monday night, the Trojans suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road to Hedgesville.
“We came out strong against Hedgesville and kept them under pressure,” said coach Hott.
“Hedgesville has some boys who can absolutely rip shots and they started landing them. Our boys just couldn’t pull themselves up through it.”
Although the Trojans weren’t able to pull off an upset on the road, they kept them game respectable.
This week Hampshire travels to Martinsburg to play against the Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Trojans will cross the Potomac River and play against Bishop Walsh starting at 10 a.m.ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.