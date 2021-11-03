The calendar has officially turned to November, which means 1 thing: the whitetail rut is about to be in full swing.
Every year around this time, bucks start losing their nocturnal tendencies, and for a few sweet weeks, they become much more daylight active as they begin looking for receptive does to breed.
This creates a lot of opportunity for hunting and killing the bigger bucks in the herd, as they move a lot more and a lot quicker, meaning they are not nearly as alert as they are in other times of the year. Now is the time to capitalize on their “dumbness.”
A great tactic for this time of year, especially in West Virginia, is to set up on the upper 3rd, or military crest, of a ridge just downwind of a doe bedding area. Bucks will cruise this type of area periodically throughout the day, scent-checking the bedding area with hopes of finding a doe that is in heat. An area like this can have long periods where nothing is happening, but all of a sudden a switch gets flipped once a doe comes into heat.
Another great tactic for the rut is to get into a bedding area well before daylight, with a thermos of coffee, a packed lunch and the intention of sitting all day long without moving. Bucks will use these thick bedding areas throughout all times of the day as they are checking for does, as well as, pushing them into these places to breed. Sticking tight to the stand for the entirety of the day is important when hunting a bedding area because the action can occur quickly, meaning it can go from nothing to all-out chaos in a matter of seconds. A tactic that has proven itself repeatedly is setting up on the edge of a hard transition, where a lot of ground can be seen and attempt to call a buck in.
As bucks cruise for does, they become very susceptible to calling, whether it is a doe bleat or a buck grunt, they will often come in to check it out.
I do not think blind calling, or just randomly calling, works well in West Virginia, but seeing a buck and calling directly to it based on its body language has proven itself effective quite a few times in the past. With that being said, it is important to pay close attention to how the buck reacts to the call. Using a doe bleat over a grunt works well with younger bucks in West Virginia, so I typically start with that. If the buck is not interested, a buck-trailing grunt will oftentimes pique their interest.
It is important to remember that a lot can change at the drop of a hat this time of year. All it takes is 1 hot doe to attract a slew of bucks. Spending as much time in the tree as possible is typically the key to success in November, as the bucks are going to be up and moving better in the next 3 weeks than they did in the entire month of October.
Rut hunting is typically less about pinpoint strategy and more about putting long hours in the tree. Hunting specific buck bedding areas is out the window but putting yourself in amongst travel corridors and funnels will typically bode well. If you still have a tag, get out there and enjoy yourself for the next 3 weeks. I will be heading to the Midwest soon and cannot wait to chase those big, corn-fed bucks. ο
