50 years ago
The W. Va. Class AA, Region II, Section 3 Tournament will be played at Hampshire High. Moorefield will play Berkeley Springs March 4, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $1.25 for adults and students are 75 cents. All tickets at the door are $1.25. Advance ticket sales are being held at the Romney Rexall.
40 years ago
The 49th Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association’s Division II Basketball Tournament was held at the New York State School for the Deaf’s campus in Rome, N.Y. The trip was 11 hours long, but produced a 2nd place finish for the lions of the W. Va. School for the Deaf. With 2 wins behind them, the Lions faced a championship battle against Mill Neck. W. Va. tried hard, but the final tally, 40-36, gave the championship title to Mill Neck; however, W. Va. was excited over their 2nd place standing. In this game, Phillip Hensley was high scorer with 12 points, while Rusty Booth and John Gray pumped in 10 points. Rust Booth and John Gray were chosen for the 1st All-Star Team while Phillip Hensley was chosen for the 2nd All-Star Team.
30 years ago
Hampshire’s basketball season came to an abrupt halt last week at Frankfort as the Golden Tornado used a blistering 3rd quarter to pull away for the 73-53 AAA Section I Championship. Junior guard Jay Twyman led the 23-9 3rd quarter surge with 8 points. The 2 teams left at intermission tied 30-30, but Keyser reeled off the 1st points of the 3rd quarter en route to a 23-4 run and a 51-34 lead with 3 minutes left.
20 years ago
After a 35-year wait the 1st time, Hampshire Countians this season held their collective breath to see when the next Trojan basketball team would venture to the state tournament. But the wait was well worth the effort.
Stymied a bit by an innovative, yet fruitless game plan from Martinsburg, the Lady Trojans managed to earn their 2nd berth in the state tournament in as many years in a 44-35 win last Tuesday.
10 years ago
The annual visit from the Harlem Superstars did everything it was supposed to last week — showcasing some amazing basketball skills, making a little money for the Hampshire High athletic department and, mostly, drawing laughter from the near-capacity crowd at the HHS gym. A hardy band of Hampshire faculty — Will Nose, Chad VanMeter, Candy Canan, Bryan Beverage, Jamie Jordan, Lee Staley and Shannon Lewis — more than met their match with the traveling comedy troupe, who all happen to be gifted basketball players. ο
