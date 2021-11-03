Seniors honored, HHS fans to wear white
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire suffered a loss last week, even though they didn't put on pads. Over the past 2 seasons, the Trojans have been masters at dodging Covid bullets, playing 10 regular season games in 2020 and 8 straight in 2021.
The perfect streak came to an unhappy end last Thursday, as the majority of the team was quarantined and Hampshire High went virtual for classes on Friday.
“I was almost in tears; I knew they were going to be demoralized,” said Trojan head coach Aaron Rule about informing his team of the bad news.
Since Hampshire was not able to field a team on Friday night, the game against Washington goes down as a forfeit, which is a 1-0 loss for HHS.
Accepting a loss just 28 hours before kickoff was tough enough to swallow, with the domino effect into this week immediately entering coach Rule’s mind.
“I was sick to my stomach because I thought it was going to carry over to this week,” said Rule. “The seniors wouldn’t get the proper recognition they deserve, unable to finish their season on the field like they deserve.”
In order to squeeze the last game in, both Hampshire and Hedgesville agreed to move the game from Friday night to Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. This allows HHS an opportunity for kids to test and return to practice.
“I have faith in the players and that we will be at full strength,” said Rule.
With his mind focused on the Eagles, coach Rule and a skeleton squad practiced on Monday, but with a fraction of players available, practice situations become more difficult.
“We are going in with the assumption that we will have all of our skill players available and the 5 guys across the front will get the job done as well,” he said.
As players come out of quarantine and with only 1 game remaining in the season, coach Rule wants to emphasize a positive mindset heading into Saturday.
“Toughest thing is to make sure the kids come out with the right attitude,” said Rule. “The biggest thing that worries me is that the kids might be looking past the season. But hopefully when they come back, they will be ready to work.”
For the experienced kids with plenty of varsity time under their belt, Rule isn’t worried that they will be rusty, even if they miss a week of practice.
“Right now we are just putting oil on the machine,” said Rule. “This is a good teaching point for the young guys. At the same time, the older guys are getting the reps they need.”
Friday night was scheduled to be Senior Night, with the fans asked to wear white in support of the class of 2022. Although the game has shifted to Saturday, the same festivities will be taking place, as the seniors will be honored while the Hampshire Havoc will be caked in white.
“These guys mean the world to me,” said Rule of his seniors. “They have done a great job buying into the system. They lead by example on and off the field. Hopefully these younger guys see how they play, and that will carry over for years to come.”
The Eagles entered the 2021 campaign on an 18-game losing streak; however, the tides have turned in favor of the Blue and Gold, as they have notched wins over Warren County (Va.), East Fairmont and Spring Mills.
“They get the ball out in space and their QB keeps plays alive,” Rule pointed out. “They have some athletic ability in several key positions.”
Perhaps one of the wildcard factors for the contest on Saturday is the unfamiliarity with playing during the day.
The forecast is sunny for Saturday, but coach Rule doesn’t think it will be a factor.
“I don’t think the sun will come into play, and I think they will enjoy it,” said Rule. “It’s like when you were young and you go out and play a backyard game. They should have some fun.”
Coach Rule is asking Trojan fans to wear white and cheer loud, as Hampshire (3-6) looks to close out the 2021 season with a win.
