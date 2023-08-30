SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys were busy last week facing teams from Mineral County. The Trojans managed to picked up a lopsided win against Keyser 7-1 and a draw against Frankfort 1-1 to improve to (2-1-1) on the season.
HHS 1 Frankfort 1
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys were busy last week facing teams from Mineral County. The Trojans managed to picked up a lopsided win against Keyser 7-1 and a draw against Frankfort 1-1 to improve to (2-1-1) on the season.
HHS 1 Frankfort 1
The Falcons came out flying last Tuesday and took an early 1-0 lead. Hampshire responded with a goal of their own when Wade Shreve found Adrian Litchfield to knot the game 1-1 midway through the first half. Although both teams had multiple opportunities, neither squad could come up with the winning goal. Credit Hampshire’s senior goalkeeper Noah Lipps for making save after save and preventing FHS from stealing a victory at Rannells Field.
“Noah has stepped right into his leadership role and has made some tremendous saves already this season,” said coach Robby Hott.
So far after four games, Lipps has averaged 5 saves per game, and perhaps none of them were bigger than the saves made in the second half against Frankfort. With the bad taste of a draw still lingering, Hampshire was in Short Gap last night looking to knock off the Falcons on their home turf.
HHS 7 Keyser 1
After a disappointing performance against the Columbia blue school from Mineral County, the Trojans made sure to show up with energy on Thursday night to face the Golden Tornado. Offensively, Trenton Timbrook recorded the hat trick notching 3 goals while Jordan Gray had 2 goals and 2 assists. Senior Dylan Streisel also found the back of the net with 2 goals of his own and dishing out 1 assist.
Carter Pyles finished with a team high 2 assists while Dom Digruttolo and Adrian Litchfield each had 1. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.