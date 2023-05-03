Nick Carroll Review Staff
MARTINSBURG – There is a common theme for Hampshire’s wins this season – the presence of Bulldogs. Last week the Trojans (4-19) improved their win total to four with lopsided wins over Martinsburg. All four of Hampshire’s victories in 2023 have been over the Bulldogs.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Hampshire wasted no time getting on the board, scoring 3 runs in the top of the first. The Trojans added 8 runs in the third, 3 in the fourth and 3 more in the fifth.
Hampshire collected 18 hits and held Martinsburg to just one.
“We have to play with confidence,” said HHS coach Kevin Combs.
“It gets everybody up and our bats get going and or pitchers get going. When we play with confidence, that’s when we play our best.”
Hailee Jenkins, Isis Shauf and Kaitlyn Ferguson led the Trojans with 3 hits each.
“Kaitlyn has been making good contact with line drives and base hits,” said Combs.
Ava Call, Molly McVicker, Dakota Strawderman and Destiny Skipper each added two hits.
McVicker tossed 78 pitches in 5 innings to earn the win on the mound, allowing 0 earned runs with 2 strikeouts.
“I thought we pitched really well,” said Combs.
“She came in and fired strikes. Plus defensively we were solid. They had some runners on at times but we got out of some jams.”
For the first time in recent memory, the Trojans held the opposition scoreless.
Dakota Strawderman picked up the win on the mound throwing just 60 pitches in three innings, allowing 1 hit with 6 strikeouts.
“That’s the key, throw strikes and make the defense play behind you,” said Combs.
Hampshire scored 13 runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and 3 more in the third en route to their fourth win this season.
Statistical leaders for the Trojans included Ava Call with 3 hits, 5 RBI and 3 runs, Hailee Jenkins with 3 hits, 3 RBI and 3 runs, Molly McVicker with 3 hits, 4 RBI and 3 runs and Isis Shauf with 3 hits, 1 RBI with 4 runs.
Destiny Skipper finished with 2 hits while Dakota Strawderman, Kaitlyn Ferguson, Natalie Smith and Olivia Baxter each added 1.
The Falcons kept Hampshire scoreless through the four innings of play to establish a 7-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.
“No doubt about it, we came out flat,” said Combs.
Hampshire put 2 runs on the board when Kaitlyn Ferguson doubled on a line drive to right field scoring Strawderman and Skipper to trim the Falcon lead 7-2.
However, Frankfort added a run in the bottom of the fifth and 3 more in the sixth to wrap up the win.
The Trojans started the sectional playoffs last night with a game against Washington. o
