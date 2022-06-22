For the past 6 years, I have been applying for an Iowa archery tag, but have come up empty-handed time and time again.
Finally, after years of hoping, I pulled a Zone Five archery deer tag, which is basically the super bowl of big buck hunting.
Since it is such a rare opportunity, I intend to approach it very methodically and hope to spend as much time out there over the next few months as I possibly can.
Since the season opens on Oct. 1, and I don’t plan to actually begin hunting until November, I have plenty of time to prepare and get my ducks in a row before taking the plunge on chasing the giant Midwestern bucks we have all seen in the magazines.
Initial Strategy
Since my tag is only good for a certain unit, I intend to spend my summer days studying topographical maps and aerial photos of the unit.
The more I can learn about the place before I step foot on it, the better off I will be.
Using maps and photos to learn about roads, towns, and public land access points will streamline my time once I get out there to put boots on the ground.
I will also be able to compile a list of locations that I would like to scout once I get out there, rather than having to go about it on the fly.
Since I refuse to pay for a lease and have no intentions of hunting with an outfitter, my hunting will take place on state Wildlife Management Areas, or ground that I am lucky enough to obtain permission on.
I intend to use the GIS Tax Map to compile a list of parcels of ground that I would be interested in, then ask the landowners for permission in person when I go out to scout.
Summer Scouting Trip
Since I’m a teacher, I am lucky enough to have a lot of free time in the summer. Right now, I plan to leave for Iowa on August 1st and stay out there until I have to come back for school.
The reason I am waiting until August, rather than going out now, is because I want the buck’s antlers to be as developed as possible while I’m out there so that I can put my eyes on them while glassing.
While I’m out there, I will be knocking on doors to obtain private ground permission, as well as scouting public land.
My main focus for scouting public land, or private that I get permission on, will be to find old rut sign, such as perennial rubs, and travel corridors since that is when I will be out there hunting.
Yes, I will be glassing bean fields in the evening, but in all reality, the most meaningful information that I’ll get will be in the timber.
If I am lucky enough to find some private ground, I’ll most likely throw a few trail cameras up, but I do not intend to put any on public land.
Tentative Hunting Plan
I am hoping to leave after school on the 4th of November, drive through the night, and be at my hunting location by noon on the 5th.
Luckily, we have a few days off in the calendar that week, so I will be able to use a couple of personal days to get the entire week to do nothing but hunt.
The 1st part of the week will be spent bouncing around and scouting/hunting.
Hopefully, after the 1st few days, I’ll have things narrowed down to where I can be honed in on a few good locations to catch cruising bucks.
If I don’t kill one the 1st week of November, I will certainly make a return trip over Thanksgiving break.
That trip will be focused more on food, rather than travel corridors since it will be toward the tail end of the rut, but I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it.
If for whatever reason I fail to kill a buck in November, which is entirely possible, I will head back out to hunt the late season during my Christmas break, which will be tough as public land deer get pretty scarce after gun season.
This will be a saga over the next few months as I am extremely excited about this opportunity.
I have been applying for this tag since I was 19 years old, and it has finally landed in my pocket.
I have high hopes but know that it is going to take a lot of effort to put an arrow through a giant Midwestern buck, DIY style. o
