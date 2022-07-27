HHS gym and Soldier Field receive a facelift
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The gym at Hampshire High hasn’t received a major manicure in over 20 years, but this summer, a whole new appearance is under construction at the high school.
“It is well overdue,” said Trojan athletic director Trey Stewart.
“Typically, a sanding and resurfacing should be done about every 10 years, but it has been about 20 or 22 years since it has been fully refurbished.”
Stewart pointed out that the court does get yearly maintenance every summer when the hardwood receives a fresh wax and buffing, but refurbishing the floor is different than resurfacing or replacing.
“What we are doing now is a complete sanding from the current wood down to the raw wood to help rejuvenate the wood and give it life again,” explained Stewart.
After the sanding and inspection, it was found that no wood on the court needed to be replaced.
While the nitty-gritty details on sanding and finishing are important, the most noticeable change to the court will be the new design.
Good-bye, block letter H at center court. Happy trails to the outdated Trojan head mascot of yesteryear.
Greetings to the “Trojans” logos written in script and placed along both sides of the court. Hello, new Trojan head logo at center court with the state of West Virginia as the backdrop.
The fresh design with Mountain State flair was inspired by other hip and modern courts.
“The WV state logo idea came from the old West Virginia basketball court in the coliseum,” said Stewart. “When you watch enough high school and college basketball, you see different ideas and kind of put them together.”
If the green paint and new logos don’t catch your eye, perhaps the lighter finish of the wood will.
“We want to get the floor as light of a finished product as we can,” said Stewart.
“Nowadays, that’s the trend and we are going to do the best as possible to replicate that.”
The lighter wood appearance on the floor will be enhanced with the LED lights that have been installed, helping the gymnasium become more vibrant overall.
One of the challenges of any new court is trying to keep it in as good of shape as possible.
Events like donkey basketball are likely to be left in the past, but overall the gymnasium serves a multitude of functions, not just for sports.
“I think we should rethink how the floor is used,” said Stewart. “But that’s a decision up to the principal.”
Soldier Field
The HHS gymnasium isn’t the only sports field undergoing an overhaul this summer, as the soccer practice field, better known as Soldier Field, is getting a fresh surface as well.
Soccer coaches expressed their desire to improve the natural grass field, and Stewart obliged to their wish list.
“We tore it up, reseeded it, and have let the grass grow so it is safe and usable,” said Stewart.
“Hopefully by next season it will be as close to perfect as possible.”
Hampshire Trojan boys soccer assistant coach Darrin Hapbell shared an advantage of having a natural grass surface and a turf surface to practice on.
“Not all the teams we play have a turf field, so being able to practice on natural grass to prepare for an opponent helps a lot,” said Hapbell.
“Having the ability to practice for a road game, whether it’s grass or turf, gives us flexibility heading into gameday.”
Teams like Musselman, Frankfort, Berkeley Springs, Hedgesville and Bishop Walsh all play on natural grass, so the availability of Soldier Field helps from a strategic standpoint.
“Obviously the ball travels differently on turf than it does natural grass,” Hapbell said.
As of now, the smoothing and leveling of the grass continues as a drum roller helps even the playing surface. o
