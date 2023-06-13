ROMNEY – Earlier this spring, Hampshire County native Steve Hines completed a four-decade journey that started back in 1974 at the foot of the Adirondack Mountains. While living in Utica, N.Y., Hines began his umpiring career. In 1976, Hines moved back to his home in West Virginia and brought his passion for umpiring with him.
Upon return, Hines joined fellow umpire Moe Kruk and Dick Rotruck and formed the Mountaineer Umpire Association where Hines served as West Virginia State Rule Interpreter and Training Supervisor, a role he held until his retirement.
Throughout his career, Hines worked over 5,000 games that included high school, NJCAA, JuCo, NCAA Div. I, Div. II, Div. III and the Pen Mar semi-pro league.
“In its heyday, the Pen Mar League was one of the best,” said Hines.
Hines also worked extensively in the Junior American Legion program.
During his career, Hines was selected and worked in 10 consecutive Maryland State Championships until a knee injury interfered with his streak.
“It has been quite a career knowing all the wonderful people that I have come to know and remain friends with,” reflected Hines.
In 2018, Hines was inducted to the National Semi-Pro Hall of Fame in Evansville, Ind.
As part of its fifth induction class, Hines was joined by another local legend Wayne Mathias for their contributions to the game. Hines was inducted for his skills behind the plate and entered the hall of fame as an umpire.
Recently at the Legends Tournament in Pendleton, Hines was recognized for his accomplishments calling balls and strikes, and received a plaque for being a “Legend” Umpire.
Hines kept it simple when looking back on his career as a baseball official, “What a long and great journey it has been.” o
