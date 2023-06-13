Steve Hines

Steve Hines was honored at the Legends Tournament in Pendleton this spring.

ROMNEY – Earlier this spring, Hampshire County native Steve Hines completed a four-decade journey that started back in 1974 at the foot of the Adirondack Mountains. While living in Utica, N.Y., Hines began his umpiring career. In 1976, Hines moved back to his home in West Virginia and brought his passion for umpiring with him. 

Upon return, Hines joined fellow umpire Moe Kruk and Dick Rotruck and formed the Mountaineer Umpire Association where Hines served as West Virginia State Rule Interpreter and Training Supervisor, a role he held until his retirement.

