After the loss on Friday night, a player tapped me on the shoulder and whispered quietly in my ear, “I’m tired of this. It’s embarrassing.”
Was he referring to the 4-point loss to rival Berkeley Springs? No.
Was he referring to the JV team losing a close game? No.
Was he referring to players on his team who were crying? No.
He was referring to the altercation in the hallway by parents after the game.
I nodded in agreement with him saying, “Me too, man. Me too.”
Let’s shine some perspective on what took place. A physical basketball game between 2 top teams was filled with hard fouls, loud cheers and some timely trash talk.
Everything that happened on the court between the players was acceptable.
Everything that took place after the game was not.
After some mild heckling from the Hampshire Havoc student section, Berkeley Springs’ parents wanted revenge and screamed back obscenities towards the student section after the final buzzer.
While tossing 4-letter words at the students, some adults charged towards the Havoc looking to engage in fisticuffs.
What has become all too customary, once again police had to intervene.
Maybe even worse, as I waited to interview players and coaches after the game, one of those men belittled and threatened a woman who works at Hampshire High.
I wanted to sock this imbecile; there once was a time when that’s how these things were ended.
Maybe we ought to get back to those “Good Ol’ Days” because these days it feels like the jerks of the world are getting mouthier and more threatening while civilized people like sports editors (OK, laugh if you want) keep showing restraint.
When do a few well-placed elbows and an uppercut come back in vogue?
Because the threat of my fist no longer exists, these uncivilized buffoons name call anyone and everyone.
How can we put a stop to this?
I’m tired of this.
It’s embarrassing. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.