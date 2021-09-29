“You don’t know what you have until it’s gone”
If you had the privilege of catching a Hampshire home game last year, the noticeable absence from any contest was the student section. I believe the decision to deny peers the right to cheer for their classmates in 2020 has wholly impacted the raucous noise coming from the Havoc in 2021.
In some way, shape, form or fashion (darn you, Jim Justice) the demand to pester the opposing players has never been higher. Perhaps no school has benefitted more from the loud skreiching students in the stands, (er, sidelines) than the Hampshire Trojans.
Hampshire County might not be the best at every sport, but there is 1 skill this County has perfected: the ability to heckle.
Take for example the comments tossed out on social media after pictures of the bank robber had surfaced. For those of you who are unaware of the initial release, a pair of grainy, blurry, smudged photos were published that narrowed the search down to humans on earth. (At least we know Nittany the Pooch wasn’t the culprit. Although perhaps she was in the getaway vehicle.)
The heckling of the camera system was 2nd to none.
“Those cameras are worse than Walmart’s”
“Soooo we know they are human and they had a gun”
“Was this video taken with an old vhs camcorder from 1993 or my toaster?
“My Samsung smart fridge takes better pictures!”
“Be on the lookout for a grey sweatshirt.”
“The cameras look like a 1960’s Polaroid of bigfoot while jogging in the fog.”
Apparently, witty jeering is passed down from generation to generation around here. Perhaps the waters bubbling from Green Spring, Yellow Spring, Capon Springs and Springfield are full of mischievous mocking nutrients. Without a doubt, Hampshire’s gym is currently the best home court advantage in this region for volleyball. It’s loud. It’s intimidating. It’s confined. And it brings out the best in the home team.
So far this season the Havoc has caused headaches for opponents drawing comments from opposing coaches at soccer, football and volleyball games. Let me offer the Havoc the ultimate challenge to lock up their fandom supremacy. Since this is a BYE week for football, I challenge the Havoc to show up loud and proud at the Paul Clovis Invitational cross country meet this Saturday. Not only do you have a chance to jeer rival schools you also have a chance to get a selfie with the BW3 Buffalo mascot.
To the fans wearing Green and White, I look forward to hearing you on the Paul Clovis Trail. ο
