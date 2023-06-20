The 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the first acts set to appear at 11 a.m.
The Festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Appalachian Road Show, Dunlap & Mabe, the Country Current United States Navy Band, Springfield Exit and Volume Five. Admission to the Festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area. Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this great event.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is offering a series of Summer Sports Clinics in June and July. The clinics will be scheduled as follows:
June 22: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 2, 3, and 4 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 23: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 5, 6, and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 27 and 28: Girls’ Basketball; Grades 2 through 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at the HHS gym; Registration Fee is $20.
July 17-20: Swimming; Grades 3, 4, and 5: from 5 until 6 p.m.; Grades 6 and 7 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Hampshire Wellness Center; Registration Fee is $40.
(All grade levels are for the 2023-2024 school year.)
The clinics will be run by the HHS Head Coaches in each sport and will focus on both individual and team fundamentals and skills.
There are three ways to register for the clinics. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted the first day of the clinic. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to play your favorite sports the Trojan Way.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
