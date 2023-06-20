Larry See

The 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the first acts set to appear at 11 a.m. 

The Festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Appalachian Road Show, Dunlap & Mabe, the Country Current United States Navy Band, Springfield Exit and Volume Five. Admission to the Festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area. Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.