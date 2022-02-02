Nick Carroll Review Staff
ROMNEY – In preparation for the upcoming Lord of the Rings tournament held at Hampshire High on Saturday, Feb 5, the Hampshire / Hardy County Mat Club went to the Mason Dixon Midseason Classic to compete against some of the best youth wrestling programs in the region.
Team Results
1. Rangers, 1104
2. JJWA, 993
3. RedLion, 804
4. SVEWC, 555
5. FRWC, 469
6. WillieWalters, 337
7. Haymarket, 327
8. Hedgesville, 326
9. Martinsburg, 297
10. CYA, 216
11. Hardy/Hampshire, 160
12. Cobra, 157
13. BSJW, 147
14. RestonHerndon, 132
15. Ramblers, 113
16. Donkey, 25
Hampshire Individual Results
6u 40lbs Kameron Rold 3rd place 1-2
6u 45lbs Lincoln Boyer 2nd place 3-1
6u 50lbs Anteelah Gardner 1st place 3-0
6u 55lbs Lula Whitacre 8th place 0-4
10u 85lbs Noah Evans 1st place 4-0
10u 105lbs James Hedrick 4th place 1-3
10u 125lbs Grafton Whitacre 3rd place 1-2
10u 135 Colton Coon 5th place 0-4 forfeited last two due to injury
12u 115lbs Holden Evans 5th place 2-2
12u 145lbs Chase Hochard 5th place 0-4
12u 160lbs Owen Whitacre 5th place 0-4. o
