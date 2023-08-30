HHS Golf
Wed. Aug. 23 - Polish Pine
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Wed. Aug. 23 - Polish Pine
Team Results
Keyser -155
Hampshire - 170
Southern - 177
Frankfort - 190
Northern - 193
HHS Results
Peyton VanMeter - 40
Brady Stump - 42
Landin Ludwick - 43
Brayden Hott - 45
Cyrus Chaney - 47
Parker Charlton - 52
Thur. Aug. 24 - Locust Hills
Team Results
Washington - 307
Martinsburg - 343
Hedgesville - 370
Hampshire - 378
Jefferson - 379
Musselman -385
Berkeley Springs - 408
Spring Mills - 428
HHS Results
Peyton VanMeter - 89
Brayden Hott - 95
Landin Ludwick - 95
Brady Stump - 99
Cyrus Chaney - 106
Parker Charlton - 107
Project Development and Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.