There is a sign prominently displayed in the Hampshire Review newsroom written by Shakespeare: “Cry Havoc, and let slip the dogs of war.”
Well, this dog has had its day.
The front-page story in the Hampshire Review last week has made me sick as a dog. Unfortunately, the article demanded a doggy bag full of follow-ups.
Sadly, this story goes against the old saying: the bark IS worse than the bite.
I haven’t been able to sleep at night, and friends suggest I let sleeping dogs lie, however, I can’t escape the mental image of innocent lives decaying in garbage bags.
I realize it’s a dog-eat-dog world, but I’m pleading with local officials in Hampshire County to create an ordinance to stop this gruesome animal abuse.
Perhaps this dreadful cruelty can be the inspiration for the tail that wagged the dog.
I understand that state law only addresses the cruelty/torture aspects of animal abuse, therefore, I will continue to be woofy and refuse to call the dogs off until the County Commission in Hampshire County passes an ordinance that outlaws canine hoarding.
I will work like a dog to push elected officials to prevent this from ever happening again.
After 8 days, I am dog-tired of reporting on this story, and every new detail makes me want to fight like cats and dogs.
Dogs are a man’s best friend, and my dog, Nittany the Pooch, has brought me thousands of smiles.
It’s time we give the underdogs a bone and help them secure a happy and healthy life in Hampshire County.
No more shooting dogs dead that look like lions, no more allowing other states to ship their dog problems to Hampshire County and no more dog carcasses stacked liked pancakes.
Let’s get Hampshire County out of the doghouse and show everyone that West Virginia’s oldest county is full of puppy love. o
