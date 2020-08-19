50-years ago - 1970
Last weeks feature win plus the $50.00 bounty must have really sparked Red Nininger, because he came right back last Saturday night and won his second straight late model feature in his blue and white Chevelle. Nininger took the lead on the 28th lap of the 30 lap feature after coming up through the field of 19 other cars.
Butch Enos in his Ford Fairlane took the lead in the feature on about the fourth lap and held it until the 28th lap when Nininger took over. Enos slowed down because his right rear tire came off the rim to force him out of the race.
Finishing second behind Nininger was Larry Miller in a Ford Fairlane, third was Buddy Armel in a Chevelle, fourth was Dennis Bonebrake and fifth was Doug Golightly.
40-years ago - 1980
The Hampshire Cheerleaders attended an International Cheerleading Foundation camp in Morgantown on August 3-6. Both squads won ribbons for cheering skills and effort-improvement.
The varsity squad received a ribbon for smile and sparkle. Ann Smallwood was recognized for individual achievement in smile and sparkle.
The junior varsity and varsity squad received a “Catch Our Spirit” frisbee for being one of the most spirited squads.
Other ribbons featured in the picture are from the Dynamic Cheerleaders Association for the squads’ eighth place in the National Spirit Contest. Both squads are coached by Sue Patterson, an active member of DCA. Articles submitted by their advisor will be featured in the spring publication of The Spirit Book.
30-years ago - 1990
With only four returning startes and nine seniors on the entire squad, Hampshire Coach Jim Alkire faces a major rebuilding job before the Trojans open their 1990 football season Friday, August 31, at home against Berkeley Springs.
Gone from last seasaon’s team are the leading rusher (Ronnie Cheves, 911 yards), the leading passer Monty Edwards (748 yards and 11 touchdowns), the entire offensive and defensive lines, and both linebackers, leaving a whole peck of question marks in nearly every area.
“Right now, pretty much the entire team is a question mark,” says Alkire of his ninth team at HHS.
“We have so few experienced players returning that it’s hard to tell how the new players will react.”
Topping the list of returning startes is senior, Craig Richmond (6’, 170).
“Craig is a two-year starter and one of the fastes players on the team,” says Alkire.
“We’re looking to him to provide much needed leadership.”
20-years ago - 2000
The first-ever Hampshire High boys soccer match displayed an array of emotions for the Trojans but no victory as the Musselman jayvee squad outplayed the inexperienced Hampshire squad to a 2-1 decision Monday afternoon.
While the game translated into a mar on the season’s win-loss record, head coach Al Straley did see a bright area on the horizon. “The match showcased much promise for the future, yet it also revealed much work that needed to be done,” admitted Straley.
In a game that may have acted as a symbol of Hampshire County’s moving into the new millennium, it was a moral victory.
The Lady Applemen of Musselman rode into town with their sights set on ruining the coming out party for Charlie Streisel’s Lady Trojan soccer program.
10-years ago - 2010
Friday’s inaugural Meet the Team night was a great time to be a Hampshire Trojan.
“Everybody is having a good time,” volleyball coach Megan Fuller said as she surveyed the hubbub at Rannells Field. “We actually did this years and years and years ago. I’m glad to see it come back.”
Behind her, kids and adults were eating from a new concession stand that sprang up over the last six weeks. Across the field, workers had cleared out after putting the last piece atop the new $60,000 scoreboard.
Visitors were trickling out of the new fieldhouse and into the bleachers for ceremonies to dedicate the facility. Members of the TAA were setting up for an auction. o
