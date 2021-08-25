SUNRISE SUMMIT – Coming off an impressive scrimmage against James Wood and Rock Ridge, the Trojans are amped heading into the 2021 campaign. As the schedule goes, the game against Preston on Friday night is a monster for Hampshire. A win over the Knights and the Trojans could propel themselves to an excellent year. However, a loss against the Knights could send the Trojans spiraling.
The last time Hampshire opened the season with a win was in 2017, a home game against Preston, which the Trojans won 27-12.
Coach Rule has been studying film on Preston and knows the importance of opening day.
“We expect Preston’s best game,” said Rule.
“Week 1 is always a very important game because it sets the tone for the season.”
Preston has been the opening game of the season dating back to 2007, with 2020 being the lone exception for the teams not playing.
Although they met on the gridiron last year during a scrimmage, both teams have changed a lot since that meeting.
“These guys are always big and always physical, so we expect them to come here and give us a very tough contest physically,” said Rule.
Some of the big boys up front on the offensive line for the Knights include a quartet of seniors: Tyler Jeffreys (6’0, 250-pounds), Zach Blosser (6’0, 245-pounds), Jacob Jennings (6’0, 245-pounds), Chase Blaney (6’0, 205-pounds).
“We expect them to be physical up front,” said Rule.
In the backfield, QB Trevon Thomas is expected to start under center for the Knights. At RB, junior Anthony Ramage will be toting the rock, while junior Levi Loudermilk should see some touches as well.
“Preston lines up and runs right at you,” said Rule.
“They’ll run you to sleep then catch the secondary sleeping and throw a post here and there and pull the LB’s up with play action and hit the TE in the middle of the field.”
The man hauling in passes for the Knights is senior Todd Fraley (6’1, 210-pounds), who had 7 receptions for 108 yards last season.
The Knights finished 2020 with a 3-7 overall record, beating Buckhannon-Upshur 34-0, Brooke 39-27 and Lewis County 20-12.
Two of the Knights wins, Buck-Up and Brooke, are the 2 teams Hampshire beat last season.
The Trojans have squared off against the Knights 17 total times and the Knights have won 10 of those battles.
Hampshire has tallied a total of 316 points against Preston while giving up 319 points in the all-time series.
As Coach Rule stated, this game will set the tone for the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night at Rannells Field at 7 p.m. ο
