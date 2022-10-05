LEWISBURG – The Trojans took a long road trip and came up short as the Spartans of Greenbrier East won a rain soaked game 44-6.
“The trip down was pretty good,” said Rule.
“Our kids were excited and well mannered.”
The pouring rain was a factor going into the game, but coach Rule felt his game plan was prepared for the soggy conditions.
“Being a spread football team, whatever the elements we have to do what we do,” said Rule.
“We didn’t have any bad snaps, or other weather related (mishaps). Our kids fought through the elements and did a great job.”
The Spartans jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the 1st quarter, highlighted by the talented junior RB, Ian Cline who scored a 35-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 149 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The 10-point deficit didn’t deter HHS as Hampshire responded immediately.
On 1st and 10 from the HHS 20, Hampshire caught Greenbrier napping when RB/WR Brennan Brinker ran a wheel route to the right side, and hauled in a quick pass from QB Landon Eversole.
Brinker turned on the afterburners and outran everyone for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 10-6 after the missed extra point.
Coach Rule credited the homework of his team watching video for identifying the mismatch on the edges.
“We knew that from the film, Brennen on a wheel route would be uncovered basically,” said Rule.
Unfortunately for Hampshire, that was the only score of the game. Behind 279 yards on the ground, Greenbrier East scored the next 34 points and improved their record to 2-3.
“The final score wasn’t indicative of how hard our kids fought,” Rule stated.
Landon Eversole completed 8 passes on 19 attempts for 154 yards, with 1 touchdown and 2 picks.
Brinker led HHS with 39 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving.
Zander Robinson pulled down 7 passes for 71 yards.
Grant Hicks was a force on defense, like always, leading the team with 6 tackles.
Hampshire (2-4) welcomes Grafton to Rannells Field for homecoming on Friday night.
“Guys need to continue stepping up,” explained Rule about the key to beating Grafton.
“We must dominate the offensive and defensive lines, play extremely physical football and not have any mental errors.
Our offensive line has to have the best game that we have had all year.
We have to limit our running back getting hit in the backfield and our QB from getting hit.”
Friday night kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen at halftime." o
