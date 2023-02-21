1954 Romney High School football squad

1954 Romney High School football squad: (front row, left to right) Assistant Coach Don Merriman, Emory Landis, Kenny Turner, Glen Straw, Homer Wolfe, Vernon Grapes, Harold Carl, John Smith, Mike Coleman, Coach Wes Abrams; (2nd) Chuck Dusic, Bill Haines, Eddie Hartman, Tom Hartman, Richard Hartman, Dorsey Fox, Ronnie Pyles, David Haines, Dean Snyder, Roland Shanholtz; (3rd) Roland Arnold, Jerry Hannas, Paul Heavener, James Hott, Bob Whitacre, Wallace Smith, Nelson Zinn, Bill Carlile; (4th) Gilbert Diven, Sam Williams, Charles Nickelson, Assistant Coach Clyde Green; (back) Harold Brown, Manager; Raymond Michael, Manager; Donnie Hannas, Manager.

 Stephen Davis Hampshire Times

20 years ago - 2003

Lady Trojans vs. Musselman Section II title

