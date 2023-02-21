20 years ago - 2003
Lady Trojans vs. Musselman Section II title
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Lady Trojans vs. Musselman Section II title
INWOOD — After splitting the two regular season matchups this year, both Hampshire and Musselman can lay claims as a legitimate contender for the sectional title.
The Trojans and Applemen are the two lone teams in the Class AAA Region II, Section II, and since each team has notched a win against the other, both teams may feel that they are the favorite.
The Section II title will be crowned this Thursday when the two face-off at Hampshire High School at 7 p.m.
In both contests this season, the home team has prevailed. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.