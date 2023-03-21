Coach Brent Emmart passes away at 52
Longtime Clarke County High School head boys’ basketball coach and former Hampshire High standout Brent Emmart died suddenly due to a medical emergency on Wednesday March 15. Emmart turned 52 in February.
Clarke County High School Athletic Director Casey Childs told the Winchester Star, that Emmart did not have an illness at the time of his death.
“It’s been a heartbreaking and surreal day for everybody here at Clarke County,” Childs said. “Coaches, staff, and of course, kids.”
Emmart graduated from Hampshire High School in 1989, earning all-state honors in basketball as a shooting guard. Emmart and center Will Keaton led the 1988-89 Hampshire Trojans to a stellar season — two losses and a No. 4 ranking in the state. They lost in the regional finals to Martinsburg.
During his illustrious career, Emmart was the first Trojan to score over 1,000 points.
“He was a legend and someone I looked up to as a kid,” said Jared Ault of Capon Bridge.
“Brent was the ultimate competitor,” said Emmart’s former coach Larry See.
“He gave his absolute best effort in everything he did, both as a player and as a coach. He will be missed in this community and in Clarke County as well, but he won’t be forgotten. The impact he had on those he competed with and especially on those he coached will long be remembered.”
After high school, Emmart went on to play basketball at Glenville State before suffering a knee injury that ended his career. He then transferred to Shepherd University and graduated with a degree in education.
After graduation, he landed at Clarke County.
Emmart coached the Clarke County varsity basketball program for 26 years, winning nearly 400 career games and guiding the Eagles to back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007.
Current Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center director Trina Cox worked with Emmart for 10 years as the athletic trainer in Clarke County.
“I spent more time with him from August to June in those 10 years than I spent with my family,” Cox said.
“We were the best of friends and won 2 state championships, which are the most memorable moments in my 30-year training career. He was a true icon at Clarke County.”
Emmart was a decorated coach who was inducted into Clarke County’s Hall of Fame in 2010.
Emmart, who resided in Augusta, leaves behind three children, each of whom is either a former or current Clarke County athlete. Ethan Emmart starred in basketball and baseball before graduating in 2012.
Emily is a junior who helped the girls’ basketball team win the Virginia Class 2 state title earlier this month in Richmond, which her father attended. Jillian is a freshman who played JV volleyball this year.
Robert Niedzwiecki of the Winchester Star contributed to this report. o
