Walk To Be Fit began again on April 1, 2021. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 4, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
At the request of Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the Hampshire County Board of Education, HCP&R will not be renting the gymnasium at Old Capon Bridge Middle School for the near future.
The Board has concerns about outside groups using the gym before or after elementary and middle school students use it. Without proper sanitizing, the risk of germs spreading is very high, and the one thing the Hampshire County Board of Education and HCP&R don’t want to do is cause any kids to get sick.
We will inform you when the gym becomes available again. If you have already scheduled a rental for the gym, call us at 304-822-7300 and we will make arrangements to either refund your money or change the reservation to a later date. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our kids always takes top priority.
We are still making the cafeteria and kitchen at OCBMS available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Groups are now restricted to 100 people or less
2. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating
3. Proper social distancing (six feet apart) must be maintained at all times
4. No self-service of food
5. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
6. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
7. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
8. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
4-Hour Block (8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.): $150 for Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. -10 p.m.): $300 for Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is progressing nicely on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. L&T Electric and D&D Plumbing have completed their preliminary work, and Blue Ridge Concrete Services poured and finished the concrete on the front porch and the interior of the building.
Mark Roomsburg from Roomsburg Homes, LLC, completed the framing, and Dave Watts has finished work on the HVAC system. Thomas Lear from Mountaineer Insulation installed the insulation in the walls and the ceiling, and Dan Sweitzer from 3 D’s Drywall put up the drywall and finished it.
The interior painting is completed, and work on the interior trim and the drop ceilings in the main dining hall, the kitchen, and the conference room is moving along smoothly.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call us at 304-822-7300, or contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. ο
