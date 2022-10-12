Crawford Pennsylvania buck

Crawford shows off his 8-point Pennsylvania buck.

Thursday afternoon I hopped in my truck and headed north as soon as the bell rang for school to dismiss. It was the first south wind since the Pennsylvania season had opened, which meant I had the right wind direction to move in on a buck that was moving in the daylight on a cell camera on his way to a standing corn field. Last week, I wrote an article talking about transitioning from field edges to mast crops, but in the back of my mind, I figured there was a good chance I would kill a deer this week over a field edge because there are very few oak trees on this piece of property, but there is a decent amount of agriculture around, which the deer feed on throughout the fall. 

After an hour’s drive, I arrived at the farm around 4:30, which gave me just enough time to change from my dress clothes into hunting gear. With some pep in my step, I quickly headed toward a tree stand that I hung years ago. Although most of my sits are in run-and-gun fashion, this spot is extremely good every year, so I keep a stand there every year. It sets up on the inside corner of a crop field, where an old logging road dumps into the field. There is a lot of brush and down logs around the field edge, which makes this a perfect trail for the deer to enter the field. It is a perfect place for archery hunting because nearly every deer that enters the field does so within 15 yards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.