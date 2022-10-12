Thursday afternoon I hopped in my truck and headed north as soon as the bell rang for school to dismiss. It was the first south wind since the Pennsylvania season had opened, which meant I had the right wind direction to move in on a buck that was moving in the daylight on a cell camera on his way to a standing corn field. Last week, I wrote an article talking about transitioning from field edges to mast crops, but in the back of my mind, I figured there was a good chance I would kill a deer this week over a field edge because there are very few oak trees on this piece of property, but there is a decent amount of agriculture around, which the deer feed on throughout the fall.
After an hour’s drive, I arrived at the farm around 4:30, which gave me just enough time to change from my dress clothes into hunting gear. With some pep in my step, I quickly headed toward a tree stand that I hung years ago. Although most of my sits are in run-and-gun fashion, this spot is extremely good every year, so I keep a stand there every year. It sets up on the inside corner of a crop field, where an old logging road dumps into the field. There is a lot of brush and down logs around the field edge, which makes this a perfect trail for the deer to enter the field. It is a perfect place for archery hunting because nearly every deer that enters the field does so within 15 yards.
Since this was the first time I had been in the area for a few weeks, I was pleased to see a bunch of rubs and scrapes along the edge of the cornfield while making my approach. After settling in, I basked in the relaxing warmth of the day and made sure to relish it as it has been an unusually miserable October as far as the weather goes. I don’t mind the cold weather, but the rain from hurricane Ian was fairly miserable.
Since I was running late, I did not get into the tree until almost 5:00, which meant it would not be long until deer started filtering in. On pins and needles, I watched the edge of the field and waited for deer to arrive. The stand is set up in a large walnut tree in a grown-up fence row. The deer enter the field from the south, which is to the right when facing the field. Because the fence row is grown up, it is impossible to see deer until they are within 20 yards, which means you have to pay close attention at all times. Because the deer are using a logging road, they oftentimes don’t make any noise to help alert you when walking.
In true form, as the sun began to descend, deer began to sneak in underneath me. First, a family group of does eased through, with the matriarch paying close attention to their surroundings. As they eased off into the corn, I caught more movement and was pleased to see a small six-point and a spike sneak in underneath me as well. As time continued to pass, I was glued to the entrance of the logging road. As I knew there was a nicer buck that had been using it in the daylight.
As daylight was slipping away, I looked down at my watch and noticed it was just after 7:00. “Just a few more minutes” I thought. At that point, I figured the buck was not going to show up, as doubt always starts to creep into your head when this happens, but all of a sudden, a stick cracked and my attention shifted right back to the logging road entrance just in time to see a small eight-point enter the field. Slightly disappointed that it wasn’t a shooter, I started to look the deer over, but the movement caught my eye right behind the smaller bucks and I saw my target step into the field right behind him. A wide, heavy eight-point, with long brow tines and a big body. Just the type of deer I was looking for.
Ever so slowly, I moved my hand to my bow and picked it up off the hanger. Watching with intent, I eased my hand onto my release and began putting tension on the string. As the buck moved closer to the edge of the field, a perfect shot opportunity presented itself, and as soon as he turned his head, I went to full draw. Settling the pin on his heart, I squeezed the shot off and watched the arrow disappear into its destination. The soft “thud” of the arrow hitting soft tissue was rebounded by the sound of him taking off into the standing corn, and crashing through the stalks. It wasn’t long before I heard the deer stop, and thrash around for a few seconds, and then everything went silent. I knew the buck was down within 60 yards, so I did not waste any time getting down. Walking right to where I heard the thrashing in the field, I found the buck laying right where I thought he was.
Early season bow hunting can be quite difficult, but on the evening of October 6th, it was pretty easy. The plan came together absolutely perfectly, and it etched a memory that will last forever. I still have two bucks tags in WV, so I will be chasing them here for the remainder of the month. The weather looks pleasant for the upcoming week, and I simply cannot wait to get out there and enjoy it. o
