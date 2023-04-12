10 years ago - 2013
A ball at the beach
A ball at the beach
A funny thing happened down south last week.
The Hampshire baseballteam left Easter Sunday and embarked on a 526-mile journey with high hopes, and returned a week later playing the best baseball of recent memory.
The Trojans, at the time undefeated but with only a few games under their belts due to the unusually wet and snowy spring, were eager to face some stiff competition to see how they stacked up.
And stack up they did. Hampshire won its first three games of the Myrtle Beach Classic in impressive fashion, and only dropped the final game in a close loss to Virginia’s Greenbrier Christian. o
