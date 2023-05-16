10 years ago - 2013
11-1 mercy win over Buck-Up blasts Trojans into regional championship
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
11-1 mercy win over Buck-Up blasts Trojans into regional championship
After spotting Buckhannon-Upshur a brief lead, Hampshire found its rhythm early and often Monday night and pounded the visitng Bucs into submission.
The 11-1, 10-run mercy win was the Trojans’ second in a row in the playoffs where they didn’t need the entire game to take care of business. A crowd of nearly 400 lined the hill and bleachers above the Trojans’ baseball field and many wore white T-shirts to show their support. Josh Crawford was stellar on the mound, allowing no earned runs and giving up only 4 hits. He struck out 3 while walking only 2 in the victory. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.