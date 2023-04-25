To say that I love hunting as much as I do baseball would probably be an understatement.
I have hunted and played baseball since I was about four years old. These are definitely my favorite two pastimes.
I have hunted squirrel, deer, hog and turkey through the years. When I’m not hunting, I can be found on the baseball field.
I played Little League for nine years and then started as a freshman on my high school varsity baseball team.
I have played every position during my high school career but my favorites are center field, pitcher and short stop.
This time of year is full of baseball and hunting turkeys. Going into this 2023 turkey season, I had high hopes of killing a bird.
The only problem was that my schedule is full of baseball and workouts that take up a lot of my hunting time.
Dad and I started getting our stuff together and planning our first spring turkey adventure of the year.
Since I’m still considered a youth this year, I was able to hunt on youth day, which was on Saturday, April 15.
We had a baseball game the night before and a doubleheader in Morgantown on Saturday at 12 and 2. Dad worked it out to hunt early Saturday morning at a place near Morgantown called Blacksville.
We played Musselman the night before and got back home, packed our stuff into the truck and went to bed around midnight.
We had to get up at 2 in the morning and leave the house by 3 to have a fighting chance to get to Morgantown by daylight. Our friend, Steve, had us all set up on some birds he had been watching over the past week.
We rolled into the farm when it was still dark outside. As we were waiting for the morning to come alive, we started listening for some birds. We were creeping down into an area where we’ve heard and seen birds before.
We only had a few hours this morning before I needed to be at the baseball field to start warming up for my double header.
We decided to let out an owl hoot and a gobbler hammered off the roost.
We hit it one more time just to see exactly where he was located and he gobbled again. We were for sure that we were going to kill this bird since he was responding to every call that was thrown at him.
The only problem was he had a couple hens around him.
We figured that they were gonna bring him in if we started to call those hens in. Unfortunately, after a couple of hours of sitting, he worked off with another hen and never showed.
As we were walking out to go find another gobbler, one popped out behind a log. We made a move on him and tried to set up the closest shot.
At this point, he was about 70 yards away and running in the woods so I was not going to take that opportunity.
Since we didn’t have much time before I had to be at the baseball field and no birds were gobbling, we decide to pack up and head out to the game.
When we got to the game, I was kind of sad that I was not able to kill a turkey today but I realized I have baseball to look forward to.
I quickly transitioned into baseball mode and had a great day. I went one for four at the plate during the first game. Then, during the second game, I hit a homer to lead off the game. I went three for five that game. A very solid day topped off with a home run.
Although we were tired from the late night of baseball the night before and early morning of turkey hunting, it was still a good day.
I did not have much luck in the woods that morning, but I had a ton of success at the ballpark.
Even though it was a long tiresome day, I still had a lot of good memories made. I was super pumped and blessed with this opportunity. I will keep on grinding through the 2023 turkey season in hopes of killing my first West Virginia turkey.
While spring for some people is a break, it certainly is not for me.
It is one of the busiest times of the year but also one of my favorites.
Even though it is filled with ups and downs I wouldn’t have it any other way than chasing long beards and baseball adventures. o
