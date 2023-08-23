An outpouring of congratulations was hurled at me last week for the litany of West Virginia Press Association Awards won by the Hampshire Review.
I am proud of those accomplishments, but that’s not my motivation as a journalist. Highlighting student achievement and bettering the community matters more than brass mounted on plywood.
In July of 2021, I penned the article “Embarrassing,” which pointed out the lack of ADA compliance and safety concerns regarding the bleachers at Rannells Field and the bleachers in Hampshire High Gymnasium.
Two years later, and those concerns have been addressed. I might be loud in my voice of criticism, but I try to be equally as loud when I witness vast improvement.
BRAVO on the new bleachers!
I’ve attended hundreds of events at HHS and on Monday, I saw something I never saw before. A student in a wheelchair sitting amongst his classmates at center court.
How is this possible? Because of the new ADA compliant bleachers.
Students (and fans) that rely on wheelchairs can now be included in student functions instead of excluded.
How beautiful it is to see inclusiveness at Hampshire High. This is the reward for good journalism – to make a difference. Thats what its all about.
Oh, about my article “Embarrassing.” There was one final criticism – the bathrooms at Rannells Field. As I understand it, the bathroom upgrades that are scheduled to take place this fall will not include the restroom facilities near the track.
Standing on the sidelines at the boys soccer scrimmage a player from University was laughing and telling his buddy , “Hampshire has the worst bathrooms I have ever seen.”
He then suggested his buddy check out the bathrooms because they are hilariously bad.
I’m aware of the plethora of problems at HHS including a limited budget, but as a bathroom user and proud Trojan fan, I’m hoping a solution can be found in the near future to upgrade the restroom facilities and make them ADA compliant as well. o
