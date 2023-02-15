Richman, Staub and Steinmetz seek regional supremacy
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans competed in their final meet of the regular season last Tuesday, facing tough competition from East Hardy, Frankfort and Hedgesville.
As a team, Hampshire finished the evening with one win and a pair of losses. HHS defeated Frankfort 48-35, but lost to Hedgesville 54-25 and East Hardy 48-30.
Hampshire head coach Kam Ludwig wasn’t worried about the team results in Short Gap, instead his focus was on regionals this Saturday.
“My goal is to get seven kids to states,” said Ludwig at practice on Monday evening.
“Right now we have six kids seeded, but seven would be ideal.”
The top four finishers in each weight class automatically qualify for a trip to Hun- tington to compete at states.
Senior heavyweight Jacob Staub is the No. 2 seed, sporting a record of 29-2 this season. Martinsburg’s D.J. Hasenbuhler (53-6) is the top seed in the 285-pound class, but Staub’s fortitude and talent should give the senior Bulldog a run for his money.
“We only saw Martinsburg one time this year and we have improved a lot since then,” said coach Ludwig on Staubs’ chances winning regionals.
One challenge for coach Ludwig this week is keeping Staub’s mind in the right place. When Staub maintains his focus he wrestles at his peak.
“Letting him know that I care as much as he does is the key,” Ludwig stated.
“It’s not all on his shoulders. I want him to win, coach Hardinger wants him to win and we are going to do it together. He isn’t alone out there on the mat, we are going to be there to support him.”
Another HHS senior seeded No. 2 is Levi Richman (20-3) in the 150-pound division.
Richman has battled back from a left arm injury that kept him sidelined for the early portion of the season and continues to improve his conditioning, which is nearing peak entering regional play.
“Truthfully, he just had to get in better wrestling shape,” said Ludwig.
“He has a week to do it, and I really think if he works hard in practice everyday this week, he will be a regional champion.”
In the 106-pound weight class, HHS junior Justice Steinmetz (25-8) has also landed the No. 2 seed. Spring Mills freshman Dallas Owens (42-5) is the top seed but coach Ludwig believes Steinmetz has an excellent chance to capture gold on Saturday.
“Justice wants it more than anybody else,” Ludwig said.
“His attitude, he’s never losing, even if he’s down, and in his mind, he is still winning and he is the aggressor. He never stops pushing the tempo. With his high motor, he is never out of a match.”
Also wrestling for HHS this weekend will be:
113 – No. 5 Kamden Phares (7-26)
126 – No. 5 Ross Hicks (13-12)
132 – No. 4 West Holmes Evans (14- 6)
138 – No. 5 Zander Ashton (19-12)
157 – No. 6 Landon Cross (6-13)
165 – No. 5 Kaylie Hall (14-7)
175 – No. 3 Jon Moreland (28-13)
190 – No. 6 Jesse Saldierna (2-14)
215 – No. 6 Malacai Goodwater (10-11)
