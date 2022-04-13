I left you last week sitting in a Dairy Queen in Middle Tennessee about halfway through the 1st leg of my turkey season. After that article, I still had a few days of hunting in the Volunteer State and was able to wrangle another turkey before I had to leave to go back to the real world.
The next morning, April 4, I climbed blindly to the top of a large, steep ridge, in hopes of being able to hear a lot of ground as I was not able to get anything roosted the night prior. Well before daylight, turkeys began to sound off around me, but the issue was that they were all on private land, meaning they were off-limits.
As daylight broke, a turkey finally gobbled in a huntable location, roughly 400 yards away from where I was standing, but on the same main ridge. I immediately began to close some ground and was able to pinpoint the turkey’s exact location, which was about halfway out a little finger ridge that jutted out from the main, large ridge. Finding a perfect tree to set up, I planted myself right where the finger joined the main ridge and began to call softly, which gained an immediate response from the gobbler.
For the next 15 minutes, the tom and I traded yelps and gobbles, and I was feeling pretty good about the situation I was in. All the turkey had to do was pitch down, and walk about a 100 yards to be right in my lap for an easy shot. As turkeys often do though, he shut up as soon as his feet hit the ground. I sat on that tree for roughly an hour after the turkey flew down, and waited for him to either make a move to me or work himself out into a private field that butted up against the public.
Deciding to “slow play” the gobbler, I waited until I knew he was not coming to me, then began to ease out the ridge, closer to the private land field where I figured the tom had gone.As I neared the field, I sat down against a large red oak and began quietly yelping and clucking on a glass call, but to no avail. The turkey had gone completely silent, which did not really surprise me. If I had heard other turkeys in the area, I might have cut my losses and moved on, but since this was the only 1 around, I decided to give him a few hours, to see if he would start acting right again.
For an hour and a half, I sat against that tree, yelping every 20 minutes or so, and just as I stood up to leave, the turkey gobbled on public, roughly 150 yards away, at the other end of the field. Immediately, I dropped back and swung around a small finger ridge with hopes of cutting the distance in half, and as I was about to crest the main ridge to set up, the turkey gobbled in my lap, no more than 50 yards away.
I never advocate for setting up below a turkey, but in this case, I had to because the tom was right above me, where I wanted to be. Picking the largest tree I could find, I frantically sat down and let out a few yelps on my Brandon Martin custom mouth call, to which the turkey came absolutely unglued. Right after the turkey gobbled, the sound of leaves crunching filled my ears, and I had to focus on the location in which it was coming from, as I wanted to shoot the turkey as soon as he crested the ridge above me, because I was scared of him seeing me since my hide was poor. Seconds later, a red head emerged over a log and walked right into my red dot. The trigger pull was crisp, and it was over for the gobbler as quick as it had started.
I was lucky enough to have a great 5 days of camping and hunting this past week in Tennessee, and will be back next year for certain. In the coming week, I will be hunting Kentucky with Brandon, and am looking forward to it more than other states I plan to hunt this spring, as I have never hunted it, and get excited about putting my boots on new dirt.
The turkey season is about to be wide open, and I simply cannot wait to spend every second possible in the woods chasing gobblers. o
