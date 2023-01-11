SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was nearly a perfect week for the Trojan girls as they knocked handed Mountain Ridge their 1st loss of the season, then they smoked Berkeley Springs and nearly pulled off a come-from-behind victory against James Wood.
A trio of Trojans scored in double-digits to help Hampshire deliver the Miners (7-1) their 1st loss of the season. Liz Pryor had a top-notch game in the paint scoring 15 points while Hannah Ault tossed in 13 points and Mulledy Jane Cook added 11.
“I didn’t even know they were 7-0,” admitted interim coach Sydney Haupt.
“We didn’t expect to blow them out or anything, but we did scout them as well and identify some of their weaknesses.”
HHS 73 Berkeley Springs 23
The starters got plenty of rest against the Indians as the Trojans bested Berkeley by 50 points.
“Getting to see how different players play with each other,” said Haupt regarding the benefit of having bench players see the court.
“It was nice to filter through our bench because we do have a deep bench, and we have legs and we were able to keep everyone fresh.”
Hannah Ault led the scoring attack with 19 points.
This game started in unusual fashion, with James Wood shooting free throws before 1 second ticked off the clock.
Before the game began, Hampshire was handed a technical foul for not having the scorebook and roster ready 10 minutes prior to gametime.
“I didn’t know that was a rule,” admitted Haupt who is coaching her 4th game after Julieanne Buckley was placed on leave.
“It’s just a part of learning.”
Since the scorebook was received late, Hampshire received a technical foul sending James Wood’s Brynna Nesselrodt to the free throw line where she hit 1 of 2 shots.
Nesselrodt became extremely familiar with the free throw line throughout the game as she went 20-of-23 from the charity stripe. Nesselrodt tied her career high for a game scoring 33 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.
“We came with a game plan to try and draw some fouls and I think it went in our favor,” said James Wood coach Sanford Silver.
“She is used to shooting it from behind the arc, but sometimes you got to earn it the hard way.”
Without a doubt, Nesselrodt’s performance stood out, but it didn’t come as a surprise to HHS as she was coming off a 33 point performance against John Handley.
“We prepped for her in a way to guard her along the 3,” said Haupt.
“We know she doesn’t miss from the 3-point line but we didn’t expect her to have an inside game like that and take us off the dribble and drive the paint. She plays good, hard basketball and is a respectable player.”
Nesselrodt’s performance was nearly overshadowed by the epic comeback mounted by the Trojans in the 2nd half.
Trailing 24-14 at intermission, Hampshire managed to trim the Colonel lead to just 1 point, 31-30 by the 4th quarter.
Hannah Ault was held scoreless in the 1st half, but found her groove in the 3rd quarter scoring 12 of her 15 points.
“I think our defense fueled our offense,” explained Haupt for the Trojan explosion in the 3rd quarter.
“We were getting in the other teams head a little bit with the box-and-1. Hannah started attacking the paint more and we played more inside-out.”
Hampshire managed to score 16 points in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t enough as James Wood scored 17, with 11 of those at the free throw line. o
