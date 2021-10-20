SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a tense atmosphere last Thursday inside the Hampshire gymnasium as the Trojans required 5 sets to knock off sectional rival Jefferson 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13).
The evening started off with honoring a classy group of senior student-athletes including Amelia Hicks, Madison Mathias, Callie Simmons and Emi Smith.
“It feels amazing to get a win on Senior Night,” said Emi Smith.
“That’s the 1 thing you really want to do, get a win, and it feels awesome.”
After Senior Night festivities commenced prior to the 1st match, the win against Jefferson was in doubt, especially after the Cougars stole the 1st set.
“In 22 years, I can’t think of a Senior Night where we came out right away and looked fantastic,” said coach Megan Fuller.
“The emotion that comes on Senior Night seems to always trip us up a little bit.”
Although the Trojans stumbled in the 1st set, they found their footing in the 2nd and 3rd sets winning 25-22 and 25-21, in large part, thanks to the leadership from the group of 4 seniors.
“They are a wonderful group,” praised Fuller.
“They are extremely fun, very responsible and you don’t have to worry about the example being set for the younger kids. They will keep them in line.”
It took a team effort from young and old alike to win the 5th and deciding set 15-13. The win improved the Trojans to 9-6 on the season.
Senior Amelia Hicks had a monster game, leading the Trojans in service points with 16, 4 aces and 33 assists.
Senior Emi Smith led the Trojans with 13 kills, while her senior sidekick Callie Simmons had 10.
Carlina Sardo finished with 12 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills and 2 digs.
Sarah Pownell had 8 points, 1 ace, 5 kills and 1 block.
Hanna Lee led the team with 14 digs, adding 13 points and 3 aces.
Peyton Duncan had 4 points and 2 digs while Madelyn Graves had 3 kills.
The Trojans hit the road last night to play in a tri-match at Jefferson against the Cougars and Washington.
Hampshire returns home on Thursday, Oct. 21, for a game against Spring Mills starting at 7:15 p.m. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.