LAUREL Md. – The Expressions competitive gymnastics team competed in the Blue Moon Xcel invitational in Laurel, MD on Jan. 15. Each team brought home a team trophy at the competition, a first time accomplishment for the team. To qualify for team placement, a level must have three gymnasts competing at the event and then the three highest all around scores are taken and added together.
The Expressions bronze gymnasts brought home a third place trophy with a total score of 109.925.
Laighla Alkire earned a 9.125 on bars and a 9.075 on floor fourth place. She finished in ninth place with a 35.35. Callie Bensenhaver brought home fourth place on vault with an 8.9 and fifth on floor with a 9.0. She finished seventh overall with a 35.55.
Karsyn Cannon brought home bronze on the vault with an 8.95 and gold on floor with a 9.2. She finished with bronze all-around with a 36.575.
Gracelyn Jones placed fourth on bars with a 9.4 and earned bronze on floor with a 9.1. She finished in seventh with a 35.8.
Adelyn Reno earned silver medals on bars and beam with 9.525 and 9.45. She also earned gold on floor with a 9.2. She finished with the silver and a 37.05. Rachel Shreve placed eighth on bars with a 9.15 and 10th overall with a 34.375.
The silver team also finished in third place with a team score of 112.725. Savanna Lawrence placed fourth on floor with a 9.275 and fifth on beam with a 9.1.
She scored a 36.625 in the all-around and placed seventh. Laila Massey finished fifth on bars with a 9.4 and seventh on beam with a 9.0. She was eighth overall with a 36.0.
Kaylin Moreland scored silver on vault and bars with 9.5 on both events and first on beam with a 9.55. She brought home gold in the all-around with a 37.575. Myah Preiss finished second on bars with a 9.725 and fourth on vault with a 9.05. She earned eighth overall with a 35.575. Alexia Pyles brought home gold medals on vault with a 9.4, bars with a 9.775, and floor with a 9.5. She also took first in her age group with a 38.0.
The Expressions gold team scored their first team win this season, finishing in third place with a 106.05. There are only three girls on gold so every score counted for their overall total.
Kaylee Bidinger earned fourth place finishes on vault and bars with 8.9 and 9.45. She finished in sixth with a 36.45. Izzy Dow placed fifth on bars with a 9.225 and finished in 11th place with a 34.475. Ava Potocki received a sixth place finish on bars with a 9.05. She finished in 10th place with a 35.125.
Mackenzie Shaffer competed in platinum and while she doesn’t have enough to compete for a team trophy, she put up some of her best scores of the season. She earned an 8.65 on beam with a sixth place finish and a 9.25 on floor for fourth place. She finished seventh overall with a 34.3.
The Expressions girls will be competing next on Valentine’s weekend at the Greenbriar Resort in Lewisburg before finishing the regular season out in March. o
