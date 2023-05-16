Conner Wolford

Conner Wolford struck out 9 Washington batters. 

 Dave Pennock, Review Correspondent

CHARLES TOWN – The Hampshire baseball squad entered the sectional playoffs knowing they had the ponies to compete with teams from the panhandle. The No. 3 seeded Trojans matched up with No. 2 Washington (13-19) in the opening game of the Region II Section II playoffs last Tuesday.

Game 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.