CHARLES TOWN – The Hampshire baseball squad entered the sectional playoffs knowing they had the ponies to compete with teams from the panhandle. The No. 3 seeded Trojans matched up with No. 2 Washington (13-19) in the opening game of the Region II Section II playoffs last Tuesday.
Game 1
Washington 2 HHS 1
Through three innings, neither team was able to put a run on the board as a pitcher’s dual ensued.
“Our pitching was phenomenal,” said HHS coach Chad VanMeter.
“Conner kept them off balance and was just getting outs. I thought we played really good on the defensive side, other than a play here and there.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Washington put a run on the board after a Trojan error to make it 1-0 in favor of the Patriots.
Washington had bases loaded with only one out and managed to push another run across the plate before Hampshire ended the inning with a double play.
The score remained 2-0 until the top of the sixth. Hampshire had bases loaded with two outs when Aiden Loy walked which scored Cam Duncan to make it 2-1.
Unfortunately, the Trojans weren’t able to add more runs as a strikeout ended the inning.
The Patriots escaped with a win after shutting down HHS in the top of the seventh.
Trojan pitcher Conner Wolford tossed 87 pitches in 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 0 earned runs with 9 strikeouts.
“I just can’t say enough about his performance,” said VanMeter.
“Mentally we wanted it, but we just couldn’t get enough hits.”
Hampshire finished with a total of 3 hits, two by Cannon Mowery and one by J.J. Charlton.
With the loss, HHS waited to play the loser of the Washington vs. Jefferson game on Wednesday. The No. 1 seeded Cougars beat Washington 10-3 to set up an elimination game on Thursday between WHS and HHS.
Game 2
Washington 8 HHS 7
Unlike the first game between the Trojans and Pats, the second contest featured scoring in waves. Hampshire scored 4 runs in the third inning and 3 more in the fourth to grab a 7-0 advantage.
“We harped on getting out to a lead,” said VanMeter.
“The team that leads first a lot of times wins the game.”
The 7 run lead was no fluke, led by senior Case Parsons who tallied 2 singles, 3 RBI and 1 run on the game.
“They helped us out with some walks, but we had good at-bats,” said VanMeter.
J.J. Charlton smacked a triple and scored 2 runs while Alex Orndorff added 1 hit to the total. Trailing by a touchdown, Washington didn’t back down.
The Patriots managed to score 1 run in the bottom of the fourth, 5 runs in the fifth and 2 in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
“Give Washington credit, they hung in there and battled, stringing hits together,” said VanMeter.
“We just couldn’t get enough outs.”
“I was proud of the way our team improved throughout the season. It didn’t always show in the win-loss column, but I could see improvement daily out of these guys. I can’t say enough about the guys pulling together. Our hitting came a long ways.”
Coach VanMeter pointed out the contributions of his four seniors.
“They are great kids, good leaders and we hate to see them go.”
Aftermath
On Friday evening, Jefferson won the sectional championship defeating Washington 9-0.
The Cougars will play the winner of the Section I championship between No. 2 Musselman and No. 1 Hedgesville. That winner-take-all game happened on Tuesday night.
Looking ahead, Hampshire (6-19) has a ton of returning talent for next year’s squad and this offseason will be critical on how much the team grows.
“These guys come to practice everyday and want to get better,” said VanMeter.
“That means a lot to a coach. Guys are here, they want to improve.”
There is some exciting news on the horizon for Hampshire baseball as this autumn the Trojans are hoping to play somefall ball.
“We are looking at this fall trying to put together a couple of fall teams,” said VanMeter.
“We want to long toss, get the arms stronger, and just get better.” o
