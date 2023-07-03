SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire girls soccer squad hosted their third annual Trinity Cup on Saturday at Rannells Field and finished runner-up with a 2-1 overall record.
The lone loss for the Hampshire was a 1-0 defeat against eventual champ Washington.
Coach Troy Crane explained the difference in the game against the Patriots.
“Washington held the upper edge in winning the midfield,” said Crane. “Historically, Washington has a very strong team, this years team is excellent.”
On the plus side for HHS, they defeated Musselman 3-0 and Allegany 1-0.
The wins over strong squads like the Campers and Applemen combined with a runner-up finish in the Fairmont Tournament a few weeks prior, helps set the tone for the upcoming season.
“Our performances at the Fairmont Tournament and Trinity Cup surely solidified the fact that our girls team this year can compete,” said Crane.
“The experience of playing some of the best teams in the state and region is invaluable.”
Giving up only one goal in three games shows the strength of the Trojan defense, and goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins, was recognized with the award for Most Outstanding Keeper, but like any good coach, Crane is focused on improvement, especially when it comes to ball control.
“Winning the ball higher and being able to possess consistently and with efficiency,” Crane explained about areas that need improvement before the season dawns.
“We keep the ball on our feet too long. We have devoted a great deal of time towards improving on that. Saturday’s tournament, emphatically, showed our team that we have to increase our intensity and focus with our drill work.”
Finding inconsistencies and strengthening team weaknesses is the purpose of summertime soccer.
One of Crane’s players that has stood out this summer is Nevaeh Church
“She has been inspired and motivated thus far,” said Crane.
“She has truly taken it to heart. With that, improvement is inevitable.”
Another player having an outstanding summer and showing great potential for the upcoming season is Natalie Sions.
“She has improved greatly and taken her entire game to new levels,” said Crane.
“She practices at a high level of intensity and doesn’t take her opportunities for granted. She is a very hard worker.”
The Trinity Cup also provided an opportunity for younger Trojans to gain some experience as the JV team competed against some tough competition, finishing 0-2-1 on the day.
