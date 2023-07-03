SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire girls soccer squad hosted their third annual Trinity Cup on Saturday at Rannells Field and finished runner-up with a 2-1 overall record.

The lone loss for the Hampshire was a 1-0 defeat against eventual champ Washington.

Claire Hibbs

Claire Hibbs gets ready to cross the ball. 
Della Knight

Della Knight takes a corner kick. 
HHS Trinity Cup Awards

Several Hampshire players were recognized for their performances at the Trinity Cup including (left to right) Mackenzie Sullivan, Madison Howell, Hailee Jenkins, Jaleigh Dixon and Natalie Sions.

