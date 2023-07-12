20 years ago – 2003
Hampshire Little League Ousted
MARTINSBURG — The Hampshire Little League team was overwhelmed by a big first inning by South Berkeley National in which the home team scored an eye-popping seven runs.
Hampshire took an early 1-0 edge with Blake Saville singling and then scoring on an error. South Berkeley then reeled off seven runs in an inning which 11 players came to bat. A triple, a double and four singles paired with two walks saw the home team jump ahead 7-1.
Hampshire cut the lead to 7-2 when Philip Wimer tripled and Zai Chaney singled him home. o
