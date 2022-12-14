SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys have a .500 record after their 1st week of the season, earning a lopsided victory over Mountain Ridge 70-29 and a narrow loss to Bridgeport 58-51.
HHS 70 Mt. Ridge 29
Jenson Fields had a field day against the Miners last Thursday, scoring 28 points, 1 point shy of the total posted by Mountain Ridge. Even more impressively, Fields scored all 28 of his points in 2 quarters (2nd and 3rd), knocking down 5 3-pointers, 4 2-point field goals and going 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. The Trojans dominated from start to finish, grabbing a 15-5 lead after the 1st quarter and never looking back.
Dylan Streisel finished with 11 points for the Trojans, while Jordan Gray did damage in the paint scoring 9 points. PG Mason Hott ran the offense with efficiency and tallied 7 points, while senior Easton Shanholtz played unselfishly and distributed the basketball while scoring 6 points.
Bridgeport 58 HHS 51
The home opener for Hampshire was a back-and-forth affair featuring 14 different lead changes throughout the contest. The momentum was heavily in favor of Hampshire early in the 4th quarter when the 6’7 skyscraper Easton Shanholtz threw down a dunk giving HHS a 4-point advantage 49-45 with over 6 minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, momentum swung in favor of the Indians as they buckled down on defense and held Hampshire scoreless for the next 6 minutes of play.
“It wasn’t great coaching or schematics or anything like that. I think our guys geared down,” said Bridgeport coach Dave Marshall.
“Part of it was that we put in a heck of a lot of time conditioning and in the weight room. Our guys are truly competitive. Hats off to my guys, but what a team (Hampshire) has.”
Bridgeport made the most of every possession down the stretch taking a 52-49 lead with 58 seconds remaining.
Hampshire had opportunities to even the score; however, sloppy passes and pesky Bridgeport defense caused back-to-back turnovers allowing the Indians to stretch their lead by sinking free throws. The 4th quarter was the difference in the game, as Bridgeport outscored HHS 14-4.
Coach Danny Alkire attributed the inability of Hampshire to score to Bridgeport’s pressure defense.
“I didn’t have them prepared for what to do when that pressure occurs,” said Alkire.
“The moment that we were put in, we were not prepared for. We haven’t practiced that, and it’s my fault.”
Although the Trojans earned a tally in the loss column, it was easy to see this squad’s high level of talent, starting with the senior Easton Shanholtz.
The 1st half of the game was a highlight reel for Shanholtz, as he scored 19 points and simply couldn’t be stopped.
“He’s doing exactly what he can do,” said Alkire.
The Indians figured out how to slow down Shanholtz by making it difficult for him to get the ball.
“The difference between the 1st half and the 2nd half was the pressure on the ball up the floor, which didn’t allow us to get the ball cleanly. He was getting the ball clean without pressure on our guards in the 1st half. He couldn’t do what he was able to do in the 2nd half.”
Shanholtz knocked down a pair of 3’s, 8 2-point field goals with 3 free throws to finish with 25 points to lead all scorers.
Shooting guard Jenson Fields was perfect from the charity stripe, going 6-for-6 and knocking down 4 2-pointers for a total of 14 points.
Mason Hott and Conner Wolford both had 3 points, while Dylan Streisel, Hunter Wilfong and Dom Strawn finished with 2.
Ben Bifono led the Indians with 16 points, while Zach Ayoob and Anthony Spatafore each had 9. o
Record: 1-1
Last week
Beat Mountain Ridge 70-29
Lost to Bridgeport 58-51
On deck
Fri. Dec. 16 vs. Keyser, 7:30 p.m.
Tue. Dec. 20 at Allegany, 7:30 p.m.
