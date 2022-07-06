I’m not a very politically motivated person.
In fact, I do my best to stay out of politics as much as possible.
With that being said, this article is in no way, shape, or form, meant to persuade you in any certain direction.
I am merely passing information along about major news for the outdoor world that is taking place in congress.
In 1937, the Pittman Robinson Act was signed in as a way to fund conservation on a national level.
The funding comes from a built-in tax on guns, ammunition, hunting licenses and other outdoor gear.
The revenue generated from the tax (hundreds of millions of dollars) can be used for anything related to the promotion, or preservation of wildlife, and is basically what gives game agencies the ability to fund projects on state, or federally managed lands.
Since it has been in the act for nearly a hundred years, the majority of the living population of outdoors people know nothing of a world without Pittman-Robinson funding, which means it is scary to think of it possibly being taken away.
Last week, a congressman out of Georgia introduced The Return our Constitutional Rights Act, which would eliminate all tax on firearms and ammunition, basically squeezing the Pittman-Robinson Act out of the picture.
The congressman cited the reason for the change in the procedure as being that taxing firearms and ammunition is against Second Amendment rights.
The issue with this is that there is a sustainable backup plan to fun wildlife conservation.
In a press conference after the introduction of the Bill, Congressman Andrew Clyde stated that “unallocated lease revenue generated from onshore and offshore energy development of federal lands could be used to replace some of the funds of the Pittman-Robinson (Act).”
The kicker of this plan revenue reallocation is that there is a cap on the amount of money that can be allocated toward state and federal game agencies, which the Pittman-Robinson did not have.
For reference, Hunters, shooters, and anglers generated well over a billion dollars in 2021 through the Pittman-Robinson tax, which was directly allocated to game agencies to use for whatever their needs may be.
The repeal of this tax, and to implementation of a capped revenue allocation coming from federally managed energy development will cut the allocation of funds nearly in half.
This means game agencies will have fewer resources to work with, which directly affects the people using the public lands, water access points, and shooting ranges, aka outdoorspeople.
To be clear, this bill has merely been introduced.
It has not been voted on by either the House or the Senate, but I still figured it was worth bringing to people’s attention and it directly affects our style of life in the outdoors.
The ability to have well-funded game agencies throughout the country is something unique to the US, and it’s something that has been working well for nearly a hundred years.
As the old adage goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.