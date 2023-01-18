Potomac Valley Basketball Officials Association

Members of the local Potomac Valley Basketball Officials Association wearing pink whistles. Pictured (left to right) Jack Nelson, Kai Kenney and George Geatz. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Local basketball officials with the Potomac Valley Basketball Officials Association (PVBOA) have once again joined forces with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (IAABO) and the American Cancer Society to raise funds to help fight cancer. Officials from around the United States have been asked to donate a portion of their game fees to raise funds to help find a cure for this dreaded disease. 

Participating officials will display their commitment to the campaign during the weeks of Jan. 23 through Feb. 4 by using a colored whistle while officiating games. 

