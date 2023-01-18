Local basketball officials with the Potomac Valley Basketball Officials Association (PVBOA) have once again joined forces with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (IAABO) and the American Cancer Society to raise funds to help fight cancer. Officials from around the United States have been asked to donate a portion of their game fees to raise funds to help find a cure for this dreaded disease.
Participating officials will display their commitment to the campaign during the weeks of Jan. 23 through Feb. 4 by using a colored whistle while officiating games.
Their goal is to not only raise funds for this worthy cause, but to also bring awareness to the basketball spectators and to provide support for those affected by cancer. Canisters will be placed at ticket tables at participating schools for any donations.
Officials vs. Cancer was started in 2008 and supports the American Cancer Society.
All money donated is tracked and processed through the American Cancer Society (ACS) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and then returned to the local ACS offices for the areas from which the donations were made. Since the inception of the program, over $2 million has been donated to the American Cancer Society. Last season the PVBOA donated $1,000 to the local office of the ACS. Donation buckets will be placed at Hampshire, Keyser, Frankfort, Petersburg and East Hardy high schools
