Back in Sports: 1979-80 Capon Bridge Bobcats

1979-80 Bobcat 9th Grade Basketball; (front row, left to right) Mark Trenery, Jimmy Lee, Butch Crary, Flint Rohrbaugh, Steve Sirbaugh, Tom Spaid; (middle) John Pearce, Jimmy Houchens,  Greg Hite, Mike McKee, Jeff Anderson, Jeff Bohrer; (back) David Boyce, Keith Rinard, Jerry Grady, John Fay, Eric Johns, Coach Kuykendall, Coach Mathias.

 Stephen Davis Hampshire Times

10 years ago – 2013

School discus mark falls as both boys and girls finish second at Keyser meet

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.