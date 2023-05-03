10 years ago – 2013
School discus mark falls as both boys and girls finish second at Keyser meet
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 4:16 pm
School discus mark falls as both boys and girls finish second at Keyser meet
Levi Moreland beat his own school record in winning the discus, and his 10 points in that event helped the boys track team to a second place finish at the Jim Turbin Invitational last Saturday at Keyser. The girls team was also the runner-up in the nine-team field.
Moreland threw a distance of 158’ 9, besting the previous mark of 157’4 by a foot and a half. He also took fourth in the shot put.
Casey Feezle took first inthe high jump, and Logan James again swept the individual hurdle races to pace the team. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Jason Chang, Forrest Moreland, Dylan Kesner and James also came in first place for the Trojans. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.