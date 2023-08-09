CBHS cagers, cheerleaders headline Class of 2013
Nine individuals, 2 teams and the Romney Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1371 have been announced as the 2013 inductees to the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
CBHS cagers, cheerleaders headline Class of 2013
Nine individuals, 2 teams and the Romney Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1371 have been announced as the 2013 inductees to the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 1956-57 Capon Bridge basketball team and cheerleaders, as well as 1957 graduate John McCauley enter as the first Bobcat representatives to the Hall.
The 56-57 Bobcats won the Potomac Valley Conference 4B sectional playoff game, beating Berkeley Springs 63-53. They would lose in the Class B regional to Petersburg and end the season 13-11.
McCauley, a 2-year starter on the team enters the hall with All-PVC honors and averaged 16.2 points. He was also a star baseball player for the Bobcats.
Eight other individuals enter with McCauley, including 2 from Hampshire High School and 6 from Romney. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.