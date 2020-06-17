Each year in the middle of June, I sit down and think through my bow and arrow setup to determine if there is anything that I want to seriously change from the previous year. After a lot of thought, I decided to order, and build a completely new set of arrows, mainly because I wanted something with a much higher F.O.C (Front of Center weight), than what I shot before. The goal with a higher F.O.C is to gain more penetration than a lighter, more balanced arrow. Since I typically limit myself to 30-yard shots while hunting, I decided that this was the route that I wanted to try this year.
The argument for a high F.O.C arrow has taken a lot of traction over the past few years, after Dr. Ed Ashby began releasing reports and research that he had conducted on arrow penetration in actual hunting situations. His essay on The Twelve Penetration Enhancing Factors has opened a lot of eyes around the country, especially those hunting larger game such as elk and moose. But over the past year or two, more whitetail hunters are building arrows that align with Dr. Ashby’s findings.
The key to building an arrow with high F.O.C is to add as much weight to the front of the arrow as possible, with hopes the point will “drag” the rest of the arrow, creating a bullet like effect once the arrow reaches the target. Troy Fowler, also known as “The Ranch Fairy”, runs a popular archery blog and is a large believer in heavy arrows and high F.O.C. Fowler says “The goal shouldn’t just be to get the arrow to the animal, but instead get the arrow all of the way through the animal. The only way to do that, is shoot arrows that are built to break things.” Using an arrow system such as this will not increase the speed of your arrow in the least bit, but it will maximize the penetration that you get in every situation, which should be the goal of every hunter.
Using the information that I have gained from Dr. Ashby, and Troy Fowler, I decided to buy a dozen of 300 spine Black Eagle Rampage arrows, and used 150-grain stainless steel inserts from a company called Ethics Archery. After that, I decided to go with a 125-grain tip, giving myself 275 total grains in the “front” of the arrow. In years past I was shooting a stock insert (usually around 11 grains), and a measly 100-grain tip, for a total weight of 111 grains in the front of the arrow. Adding over 150 grains to the front of my arrow, I increased my F.O.C dramatically, which should increase penetration.
After building my arrows, I shot them through paper and to my surprise; it only took two shots in order to get a perfect “bullet hole” out of them, meaning that the bow is perfectly in tune, and should shoot fixed blade broad heads efficiently. A heavier arrow like this will typically be easier to tune, because the arrow does not need as much time to stabilize as a lighter, less stiff, arrow shaft does. This fact alone makes me excited to shoot a high F.O.C system, because having a well-tuned bow is extremely important, and the easier it is to tune, the better the overall shooting experience is.
With a high F.O.C arrow setup, must people highly suggest a cut on contact style broad head, in order to maximize penetration? Shane Simpson, a member of the United Blood Trackers Association, has said many times that when a client’s arrow passes through the animal, the odds of recovering that animal are astronomically higher, than when the arrow does not pass through. (Note: Most of the time when Simpson is using his tracking dog it is because of a poor shot, not a double lunged hit.) Simpson recommends fixed blade broad heads for everyone, simply because of the much higher percentage for a pass through shot. In Dr. Ashby’s essay Characteristics of a Good Broad Head, Ashby spends a lot of time talking about blade thickness, and metal quality, with the goal being to use a head that is strong enough stand up to any bone that it may encounter on the way through an animal. Most of the big broad head companies on the market simply do not make heads that are built to withstand anything in its path. Therefore, it is important to do some research on metal types, and blade thickness before buying.
With archery seasons around the country opening up in a few short months, I encourage you to dust off your bow case, and begin getting things dialed in sooner, rather than later. There is nothing that an archery shop hates more than the guy who waits until the last possible minute to set their equipment up, because it leads to rushed decisions, and little time for practice. If you are at all intrigued in taking the plunge into high F.O.C arrows, take a look at Dr. Ashby’s reports and research. You can find it all over the Internet, and he has it all on his website, free of charge. I know I am looking forward to seeing what all of the hype is about.
