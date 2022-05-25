Back in Sports: May 25

20 years ago – 2002
CHARLESTON — Every Hampshire athlete that went to the West Virginia Class AAA state Track and Field championships last weekend placed.
That statement is absolutely true, but it sounds a bit more prolific than it is in actuality.
A total of four Hampshire runners took the track at Laidley Field last Friday and Saturday, but the quartet’s feats on the rubberized surface ties in many underlying storylines.
The team of Tommy Marsh, Bryan Wright, Grant Meadows and Alex Lee ran a time of 43.65 in the 4x100 meter relay finals to place third in the event behind state champion Parkersburg South (43.33) and Woodrow Wilson (43.40). They also broke the 29-year old Hampshire school record set in 1973 by the team of Andy Stump, Mac Watts, Keith Lee and Tracy Riley.
More irony anyone?
Keith Lee is the current Hampshire boys track coach who watched his team break his school record, and his son, Alex, helped to break the record.
“I was elated that the kids broke the record in the state meet. It means so much more to do it there,” Lee stated in an interview Monday afternoon.
Not enough melodrama?
Adding more to the significance of breaking the former record for the current speedsters was the fact that Stump, Watts, Lee and Riley were the West Virginia state champions in 1973 in the 4x100.
Even though his record is now gone, coach Lee is steadfast in his athletes’ successes.
“I thought that they did an exceptional job, and the hand-offs were excellent,” the eldest Lee related. ο
