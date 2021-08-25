SOUTH CHARLESTON — The waterfowl regulations are set for the 2021-22 season. The seasons are set within the guidelines established annually by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“There are two notable changes for this year. First, the definition of ‘bait’ now includes any non-edible facsimile of an edible enticement, like plastic ear corn. Second, a permit is no longer required to hunt at the Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area, although hunting hour restrictions remain in place for the first three days of the October segment,” said Mike Peters, WVDNR waterfowl biologist.
“As always, please review the West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations Summary for any changes.”
All information on West Virginia’s migratory game bird seasons can be found in the 2021-2022 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations available online at WVdnr.gov.
Federal regulations require all licensed migratory bird hunters, including lifetime and senior citizens, to register with the Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program (HIP) and carry proof of registration while hunting.
HIP cards are free and available at all hunting license agents and online at WVhunt.com.
Additionally, all waterfowl hunters 16 years and older must possess a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp or “Duck Stamp” which is signed by the hunter across the stamp’s face. Duck Stamps can be purchased from your local U.S. post office, by calling 1-800-782-6724, or going to USPS.com/shop. Hunters should report harvested banded birds online at reportband.gov. ο
