In Week 21 of the 2021 NFL season, 2 former Mountaineers saw action during the Divisional Championship Round. Bengals guard, Quinton Spain, logged action on every offensive play and 5 special teams snaps. The 7th season guard and the Bengals are headed to Super Bowl 56 after a thrilling victory over Kansas City during the AFC Championship game.
This marks the 1st time since 1989 that the Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl. Former Mountaineer defensive end, David Grant, played for the Bengals in 1989 when they fell to the 49ers, 20-16. Grant was drafted in the 4th round by Cincinnati in 1988. The Bengals are 1 of 12 teams in the league that have not won a Super Bowl title.
Spain’s appearance in the Super Bowl will be the 1st time since 2018 (Super Bowl 52) that a former Mountaineer will make an appearance. WVU had 4 former players on the Philadelphia Eagles roster that year, including cornerback Rasul Douglas, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, linebacker Najee Goode and running back Wendell Smallwood. The Eagles went on to defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the 2018 Super Bowl.
Last season, former Mountaineer Keith Tandy assisted in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. Tandy was brought onto the Bucs coaching staff in 2020 as a defensive/special teams assistant.
Cincinnati Bengals (Bengals 27, Chiefs 24) Quinton Spain – OL – 7th season – Started at left guard and logged action on all 69 offensive plays and 5 special teams snaps.
San Francisco 49ers (49ers 17, Rams 20)
Colton McKivitz – OT – 2nd season – Logged action on 1 offensive play and 3 special teams snaps.
West Virginia has had 21 former Mountaineers participate in Super Bowl History, including 12 Mountaineers who were on Super Bowl winning teams:
Mike Compton, New England Patriots – 2002*
Rasul Doulas, Philadelphia Eagles – 2018*
Walter Easley, San Francisco 49ers – 1982*
Mike Fox, New York Giants – 1991*
Shelton Gibson, Philadelphia Eagles – 2018*
Najee Goode, Philadelphia Eagles – 2018*
David Grant, Cincinnati Bengals – 1989
Ken Herock, Oakland Raiders – 1968
Jeff Hostetler, New York Giants – 1987*, 1991*
Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys – 1971-72*
Bruce Irvin, Seattle Seahawks – 2014*-15
Mike Logan, Pittsburgh Steelers – 2006*
Alvoid Mays, Washington Redskins – 1992*
Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts – 2010
Ryan Mundy, Pittsburgh Steelers – 2011
Jerry Porter, Oakland Raiders – 2003
Todd Sauerbrun, Carolina Panthers – 2004
Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles – 2018*
Darryl Talley, Buffalo Bills – 1991-94
John Thornton, Tennessee Titans – 2000
Fulton Walker, Miami Dolphins – 1983
*- Won the Super Bowl
