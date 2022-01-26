SUNRISE SUMMIT – Sectional play finally arrived for Hampshire (6-7) with a pair of meaningful games over the past week.
Hampshire 59 Berkeley Springs 31
On Saturday, the Trojans took a road trip to the Eastern Panhandle and set the tone early outscoring the Indians 34-11 in the 1st half.
The Trojans didn’t let off the gas in the 2nd half as the subs gained some valuable experience beating the Indians by 28.
Liz Pryor led all scorers with 19 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. Hannah Ault finished in double digits as well, scoring 10 points with 3 boards, 4 steals and 6 assists. Sophomore Izzy Blomquist finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists.
Jaden Kerns scored 7 points with 4 rebounds while Liv Baxter scored 6 points with 7 rebounds. Colleen Hott and Kiersten King each finished with 4 points.
Hampshire 49 Keyser 53
It’s no secret when Hampshire and Keyser collide on the court; it’s guaranteed to be a physical game.
Both teams know exactly what the other team is trying to do, and the familiarity makes for exhilarating matches.
This time, the Golden Tornado came out on top thanks to their prowess on the defensive end of the court and their ability to reach the free throw line.
“We needed to play solid defense and that didn’t happen,” said coach Julieanne Buckley. “If you give a team 30 free-throw attempts off of stupid fouls and you only lose by 4, that’s pretty astonishing that we kept it as close as we did.”
The Golden Tornado went 22-for-30 from the charity stripe, making 12 in the 4th quarter to capture the win.
Keyser led throughout the contest with leads of 12-8, 25-19 and 39-29 through the 1st 3 quarters.
“We were in a position to win, but we took ourselves out of it by fouling too much,” said Buckley.
Keyser head coach Josh Blowe knew his team would be in a dogfight as physicality and defense reigns supreme between these bitter rivals.
“We battled and we made huge free throws down the stretch,” said Blowe. “I am very pleased. This was an ultra team win. I couldn’t be happier and I feel like we are moving in the right direction. We are getting more and more battled tested.”
Coach Blowe acknowledged that Keyser had some success on defense slowing down the talented sophomore Izzy Blomquist, as she finished with 6 points and 6 assists.
“I firmly believe that you don’t shut down a great player, you just hope to contain them,” said Blowe about Blomquist. “I thought we did a nice job and made everything tough. It was a team effort.”
Keyser’s sectional win puts them in the drivers seat for home court advantage when the playoffs arrive, however, the Trojans still have an opportunity to split the season series as they play Keyser again on Feb. 7.
Statistically for HHS, Liz Pryor notched a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Hannah Ault scored 9 points while Jaden Kerns finished with 8. Carisma Shanholtz and Kiersten King both flexed their muscles in the paint as they each grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 5 points. Liv Baxter chipped in with 2 points and 1 rebound as well. o
