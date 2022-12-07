The 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights is in full swing for another year at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through January 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m.
We had a record turnout for the Lighting Ceremony, which was held on Nov. 26.
Special thanks go out to Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Davis for their special contribution, to Linda Corbin and her family for helping to serve the cookies and hot chocolate, to Four B’s Pizza and Subs for donating the hot chocolate, and to Donna See for all her help with whatever needed to be done.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past ten years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 240 displays this year. New features for 2022 include a huge Roller Coaster display in the center of the park and a new HCP&R display engineered by Hampshire Metals and Industrial.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display.
When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
If you haven’t been out to APMCHP to see the displays, you need to set out some time to get there. I know you’ll be glad that you did.
Walk To Be Fit
Our Walk To Be Fit Program has concluded for another year, and we wish to thank all those who participated. Walk To Be Fit continues to be one of the most successful programs that HCP&R offers.
Now that the program has ended, make sure that you turn in all your tally sheets to any branch of FNB Bank (Ft. Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney.
Once we have all the sheets tallied, we will contact you if you have earned a prize for your efforts.
If you feel like you have earned a prize and have not yet received it, please contact the HCP&R office at 304-822-7300 or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com and let us know.
It is not our intention that anyone earning a prize should be overlooked.
Just because the program has ended for another year, you don’t have to quit walking. There will still be many more beautiful fall days when you can get out and enjoy the sunshine.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are still being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages four-through-fifteen.
The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices twice per week at the Old RMS gymnasium.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January, and February.
The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor three youth basketball leagues for the coming winter.
The Developmental Basketball League (DBL) will be for all boys and girls in first and second grade. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8.
The DBL is a new league that will focus on beginner individual and team skills and fundamentals.
Team practices will begin the week of December 12, and each team will have four practices before the first game.
Practices will alternate between Old Romney Middle School and Old Capon Bridge Middle School, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games.
The 1st games will be played on Sunday, January 8, at the RMS and OCBMS gyms. Coaches should have contacted their teams about the time and location for the first practices.
Questions concerning the three leagues may be directed to HCP&R at 304-822-7300 or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
