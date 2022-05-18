Alex Hott, Zachary Hill and Alexandrea Kile are the 3 finalists for the J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award, given to the Hampshire student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Hampshire athletics. The 2021-22 Rannells Award will be handed out on Monday evening at the Hampshire Athletics awards banquet.
Alex Hott
Alex Hott, son of Eric and Denise Hott of Augusta, is honored to be a 2021-22 J. Holland Rannells Award finalist. He has had the pleasure of being a Hampshire Trojan these last 4 years and will deeply miss playing for the green and white in the future.
He has been a part of the baseball, basketball and football teams for all 4 years of his high school career.
He is a 4-year varsity starter and letterman in baseball, a 3-year varsity starter and letterman for the football team and a 2-year varsity starter in basketball. Some baseball honors Alex has received include being a part of the 2021 All PVC 1st team, 2021 All Area 2nd team and the HHS Offensive Player of the Year for his junior season.
For basketball, Alex received the Rising Trojan award his sophomore year, was a starter on the 1st ever HHS team to make it to the state playoffs his junior year and was selected to the 2022 WV/Maryland All Star Classic. A few honors he received for football are the Paul Clovis Memorial award after his sophomore season, a D-1 All-PVC linebacker, HHS Trojan MVP his junior year and received AAA All-State Honorable Mention for QB his senior year, as well as being a captain in both junior and senior seasons.
Alex currently holds a 4.39 GPA and has taken many honors, AP and dual enrollment classes through Potomac State College. Alex is a member of Peer Helpers, Fellowship of Faith, National Honor Society and the DECA Chapter at HHS.
During his senior year, Alex has been the Treasurer of the National Honor Society and the President of the DECA Chapter. Also, Alex is an active member of Kirby Assembly of God and the youth group. His youth group helps pack shoeboxes annually for the shoebox mission, and he runs the audio-visual room weekly.
Some activities Alex has done outside of school and church include coaching a biddy-buddy basketball team, working the Peach Festival and handing out Christmas presents with the Sheriff’s Office.
After high school, Alex plans to attend Liberty University to attain a bachelor’s degree in accounting and become a CPA.
Zachary Hill
Zachary Hill is son of Scott and Stacy Hill, lifelong residents of Hampshire County. Zack is honored to be selected as a finalist for the J.Holland Rannell’s Award. Zack and his family bleed green and white.
Zack has participated in football, basketball and tennis at Hampshire High. Zack is a 4-year varsity starter and letterman in football, a 2-year letterman in basketball, and a 1 year letterman in tennis.
Mr. Hill’s honors for football include all PVC, 1st team junior and senior year for offensive and defensive line, North-South all-star game selection, AAA All State Honorable Mention for Offensive Lineman senior year and team captain of the football team.
Hill has 3 college offers at the moment which include Shenandoah University, Bethany College and Palmetto Prep to continue his football career. Hill’s basketball honors include 1st team all PVC his senior year, 2022 WV/MD All-Star classic game MVP and proudly being on the 1st team from Hampshire High to ever make it to states. Also, Hill earned the No. 1 seed for Hampshire High in Tennis.
Zachary is a member of DECA, Peer Helpers, and Fellowship of Faith. During Zack’s senior year, he was elected Vice President of Hospitality for HHS DECA.
Zack is incredibly involved in the community, volunteering as a Biddy Buddy head coach, youth softball assistant coach and Adopt the Highway trash removal volunteer. Mr. Hill is also a member of Mt. Zion Methodist located on Fort Hill Road.
Hill’s future plans are not concrete, but he will more than likely get his business degree and continue his football career.
Whatever Zack does in his future, he is dedicated to supporting the youth in Hampshire county and continuing to advocate for sports in our county.
Alexandrea Kile
Alexandrea Kile has lettered in cross-country, swim and track all 4 years while attending Hampshire High School.
Alexandrea has went to state all 4 years of cross country.
She has also received the Championship Performance and the Outstanding Championship Performance Award along with the Barney Langan Award twice.
Alexandrea also received the Most Outstanding Running Award in track. And was the 2021 State Runner of the year.
Alexandrea also has been a member of Fellowship of Faith and FFA.
During her 4 years as an FFA member she has been involved in community service and received her State Degree.
She plans on attending Potomac State College and running Cross Country. o
